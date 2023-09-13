Search icon

13th Sep 2023

Stranger Things 5 first teaser just dropped

Joseph Loftus

‘Excuse our mess’

Stranger Things have just dropped their first teaser trailer for season five and they’ve dropped it out of absolutely nowhere.

Without any prior warning, the X account responsible for Stranger Things shared the short clip writing: ‘Excuse our mess’.

In the footage we can see Scoops Ahoy, the ice cream parlour where Steve and Robin both worked, in complete ruins.

As you can probably remember the old ice cream shop was absolutely obliterated back in season three by the Spider Monster.

If you look closely into the rubble you can also see Robin’s “You Suck” sign as well as the remains of the Scoops Ahoy sign itself.

Speaking about the fifth and final season, executive producer and director, Shawn Levy, told Total Film that it will be “major cinematic storytelling” and “as big as any of the biggest movies that we see”.

He explained: “It’s major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series. ‘Stranger Things 5’ is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

Filming for the final season was supposed to begin earlier this year but due to the big Hollywood strike, things were postponed.

Ultimately nobody really knows just when the final season will be dropping on Netflix – however most estimates point towards the tail end of 2024 or perhaps even 2025.

But for now there’s little more that we know about the upcoming season.

The only thing that is certain is that you’re not going to want to miss this.

