06th Aug 2025

A stylish, star-studded and twisty thriller is available to stream now

Stephen Porzio

This is a thriller that we believe deserves to be seen by a wider audience.

On this edition of JOE Film Club Classics, we’re recommending Sharper, the brilliantly twisty 2023 thriller with a great cast.

Available to stream now on Apple TV+, the film begins by following Tom (Justice Smith, Dungeons and Dragons), a young bookshop owner in New York. He becomes romantically involved with Sandra (Briana Middleton, The History of Sound), a woman who comes into his store looking for a novel.

It soon becomes clear, however, that their blossoming relationship has been orchestrated by Max (Oscar-nominee Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice), an enigmatic con artist. This is as part of a scheme to target billionaire couple Richard and Madeline (played by Oscar-nominee John Lithgow and Oscar-winner Julianne Moore).

Revealing any more about the plot would spoil the fun of Sharper. This is one of those twisty thrillers we love so much, where the less a viewer knows going into it, the better.

We will just say that the script by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka (Hawkeye) delights in constantly pulling the rug out from under audiences, something which feels very appropriate given that its story is about con artists.

The movie is cleverly divided into sections, which focus on different characters’ perspectives on the same events. As such, there are numerous times in Sharper where the viewer is presented with a situation that feels very authentic and real, only for it later to be revealed as being staged as part of an elaborate con.

While occasionally this strains credulity, particularly in the final act, the film still manages to recall classic con artist movies like The Grifters, House of Games, Matchstick Men, Nine Queens and The Talented Mr. Ripley.

It’s worth noting, too, that Sharper was directed by Benjamin Caron, who worked on the Star Wars series Andor. He also helmed the upcoming Netflix thriller film Night Always Comes, which will be released later this month.

Not only does Sharper feel seductive and stylish, thanks to its neon-dabbled nocturnal shots of New York and its lavish interiors showcasing its billionaire characters’ environment, but the moody electronic-tinged score by Clint Mansell really adds to the sense of intrigue.

Perhaps because the movie was released on Apple TV+ in February 2023, a time when the streamer was less known for films and was still growing in popularity, Sharper does not seem to be hugely well-known.

This is a shame because the movie is an example of something cinephiles often complain about not getting enough of: a fun, glossy, twisty thriller aimed squarely at adults.

Sharper is streaming on Apple TV+ now.

Topics:

JOE Film Club,JOE Film Club Classics,Streaming,thriller

