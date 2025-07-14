A terrific underseen thriller movie is now available to stream at home

It’s the type of twisty thriller that will have you guessing until the credits roll.

Strange Darling, a terrific thriller movie that deserves a much bigger audience, is finally available to watch at home.

Streaming via NOW and Sky, the film is divided into six chapters, which are presented in non-linear order.

“Nothing is what it seems when a twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer’s vicious murder spree,” the official plot synopsis reads.

To reveal any more of the story would do viewers a disservice, as this is one of those twisty thrillers where the less you know, the better.

We can say that Strange Darling stars Kyle Gallner (the Smile franchise) and Willa Fitzgerald (House of Usher) and is the breakthrough movie of writer-director J.T. Mollner (who also penned the upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk).

And thanks to Fitzgerald and Gallner’s multi-faceted performances, Mollner’s ingenious screenplay and the film’s gorgeous cinematography (courtesy of acclaimed character actor Giovanni Ribisi) – which uses bright saturated colours to create a feeling of unease – the end result is a fascinating, gripping thriller not quite like any other.

Holding a 96% Rotten Tomatoes, you can read some other rave reviews for Strange Darling below:

ABC News: “Starring a wow Kyle Gallner and Willa Fitzgerald, this gut punch from JT Mollner brings a day in the romantic twisted love life of a serial killer to vivid life on screen. You won’t know what hit you.”

Empire: “You’ll think you know where this sun-baked serial-killer thriller is going, until you don’t. A nifty, chronologically crafty tale, fuelled by bravura acting by Willa Fitzgerald, it’s a small movie with high impact.”

New York Times: “Both Z Berg’s haunting, otherworldly pop songs and Giovanni Ribisi’s eloquent photography (it’s the actor’s first stint as a feature cinematographer) bathe the film’s violence in an unexpected dreaminess.”

The Times (UK): “An ingenious B-grade thriller with A-grade commitment.”

Strange Darling is currently streaming in the UK and Ireland via the service NOW.