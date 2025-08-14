One of the best action movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

Be warned, though, this sadly underseen film with a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score is not for the faint-hearted.

JOE is recommending Revenge, the incredible and sadly underseen 2017 action thriller movie, which is airing on TV tonight (Thursday, 14 August).

Written and directed by future Oscar-nominee Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) in her feature debut, the film revolves around a young woman named Jen (Matilda Lutz).

She travels with her wealthy and already married boyfriend, Richard (Kevin Janssens), to his luxury vacation home in the desert.

When Richard’s two hunting trip friends also arrive at the secluded destination, events quickly spiral out of control, and Jen is left for the dead by the men.

All alone in the desert, against all odds, the young woman manages to recover and seeks vengeance against her attackers – turning the hunters into the hunted.

Revenge boasts some of the most colourful and stylish cinematography in recent years, a protagonist so easy to root for, and a whole host of bloody, hard-hitting and visceral set-pieces.

This is as Fargeat takes what could have been a standard action flick and turns it into something legendary and unforgettable through the way she depicts Jen’s transformation into a powerful avenging force.

Be warned, though, the movie is extremely dark and violent.

Holding a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, Revenge is also worth seeking out if you loved Fargeat’s Oscar-winning body horror follow-up, The Substance, which starred Demi Moore and was one of 2024’s very best films.

Both movies share feminist themes, stylish direction and gory violence.

Revenge is airing on TV tonight on the channel Legend at 10.55pm.

It is also available to stream on the services Mubi and Shudder.

For JOE’s list of the other films on TV tonight, click here.