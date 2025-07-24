Search icon

24th Jul 2025

Psychologist explains why we react so strongly when a celebrity dies

JOE

Many of us have mourned someone we’ve never met

Celebrity deaths can hit just as hard as the deaths of our much-loved ones in so many different ways.

Fans around the world have mourned the tragic news about the death of legendary British actress Dame Maggie Smith.

Over a career spanning seven decades, Smith achieved national treasure status with her roles in film and television, and was one of the most esteemed names in British acting.

She had several roles in both stage and screen, earning acclaim in both comedic and dramatic performances.

She won two Academy Awards, for best actress in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969) and best supporting actress California Suite (1978), and in 1990 she was made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II.

However, Smith became best known for her role as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as her performance as the indomitable Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey.

Tributes from all around the world have poured in as people look back at her incredible career.

While many didn’t know Smith personally, many have still been affected by the sad news and a psychologist has explained why we feel these emotions when it comes to celebrity deaths.

Mental health expert Tom Kersting told Reader’s Digest: “For example, Tom Petty’s passing can trigger past memories of his songs that can take a person back to that specific time in life.

“An actor’s death can bring back memories of a movie he or she did, triggering memories from that time in your own life.”

Kersting also provided some advice for those struggling with the news of a beloved celebrity’s death, adding that people should “be grateful for the positive memories and fixate on that rather than on the sadness”.

Additionally, he added that while some people may not understand the reasons behind your grief, it doesn’t make them any less valid and if you begin find the grief overwhelming, don’t shy away from seeking professional help.

Topics:

Entertainment,maggie smith,TV

