29th May 2024

People divided after Netflix star reveals why he quit acting

Charlie Herbert

dylan minnette

The 13 Reasons Why star has split opinion

Netflix star Dylan Minnette has divided opinion after he revealed the reason why he decided to suit the acting industry

Minnette shot to fame thanks to his starring role as Clay Jensen in hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, and first started acting when he was eight-years-old.

The 27-year-old is also a member of indie rock band Wallows, and he explained in a recent interview why he decided to leave acting behind so he could focus on his music career.

Appearing on the Zach Sang Show, he said: “I was fortunate to find success in [acting]. I was on 13 Reasons Why and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in what I’ve had in acting.

“But it also started to feel like a bit of a job. And I was in a very fortunate position, it was always fun for me, always really inspiring, but then it was just starting to feel like just a job.”

His comments prompted some derision on social media, as people got their tiny violins out for Minnette.

One person wrote on X: “So he stopped doing his job because it was feeling like a job?”

Another joked: “I hate it when my job starts feeling like a job.”

A third sarcastically commented: “He quit his job because it started feeling like a job, how sad.”

A fourth penned: “I get what he’s trying to say…but this feels a little tone deaf considering how lucky he is do to what he does for a living while others work 9-5’s to make a living.”

Some people had sympathy for Minnette though, and reckoned it was no different to any of us changing jobs.

“Didn’t like his first job so he got a new job,” one person said.

A second wrote: “It’s cool that he’s focusing on what really gets him going.”

And someone else commented: “Honestly, props to him for following his passion.”

