People are just discovering ‘best show on Netflix’ as huge spin-off confirmed

The series became a huge, out-of-nowhere, absolutely massive hit.

One show has absolutely dominated the conversation in terms of streaming last year, and that show is Suits. Originally airing in this part of the world on terrestrial TV channel Dave, Netflix added the legal drama to its streaming service in June, and in the weeks since then, it has become an unbelievable hit.

In a report by Deadline, they revealed that Suits racked up almost 3.7 billion minutes viewed in the States alone… in just one week. That is a new record for the most-watched, non-original show on a streaming service ever, and while it doesn’t quite measure up to the still-record-holding number set by a Netflix Original Series (that would be Squid Game, which tallied 24.75 billion minutes in a week worldwide), it is still hugely impressive.

For comparison of its popularity, in the week that Suits had 3.67 billion minutes viewed, the second most popular show across all of streaming was the new season of The Lincoln Lawyer, with 1.4 billion minutes viewed, and in third place was the new season of The Witcher, with just under 1.2 billion minutes viewed.

And now old fans and new fans alike can rejoice, as Suits: LA has just been confirmed, according to Variety. The programme will follow Ted Black, a new character and former federal prosecutor who moves his high-powered practice from the legal battleground of New York to LA.

Aaron Korsh, the original series creator will write the pilot alongside original producers Doug Liman, Dave Bartis and Gene Klein. Filming is currently scheduled to take place in March in Vancouver, home of the original filming location for the series.

There are no casting announcements made as of yet, and we have no confirmation of any returning cast members. The official Suits: LA synopsis reads: “His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.

“Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

The reasons why Suits has suddenly become popular again

Having debuted in June 2011, Suits is set at a fictional New York City law firm, following the story of college dropout Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who talks his way into a job as an associate working for successful “closer” attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht).

Joined by Meghan Markle, Gina Torres and, in later seasons, Katherine Heigl, the show focused on Mike and Harvey winning lawsuits and closing cases, all while keeping Mike’s secret about his lack of proper legal education a secret.

The show was a hit with critics during its initial run, scoring an average of 90% with reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes, with seasons 4, 5, 6 and 8 all reaching 100% on the review aggregate website.