Search icon

Entertainment

03rd May 2025

Original Harry Potter star ‘lands unexpected role’ in new series adaptation after backing JK Rowling

Nina McLaughlin

JK Rowling has apparently given her blessing to his involvement

A member of the original Harry Potter film cast has reportedly signed up to be involved in the new series adaptation of the novels.

The Daily Mail reports that Tom Felton is due to have an unexpected role in the series adaptation.

Felton is set to have a “behind-the-scenes role” in the production, and will be making decisions behind the camera rather than starring in front of it.

“The producers want to keep the television series separate from the original movies,” an insider told the outlet.

“Everyone knows that Tom has Jo’s blessing. While others turned their backs on her, he treated her with dignity even if he disagreed with her.”

Many members of the original Harry Potter cast have distanced themselves from JK Rowling, who has come under fire for her views on transgender issues.

Felton spoke to The Times back in 2022 about JK Rowling, and praised her for having ‘always been lovely’.

“No one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations and walks of life,” he said.

“I’ve only had a handful of meetings with her, but she has always been lovely. So I’m very grateful for that.”

Felton recently spoke about how he looks forward to seeing who is cast as Draco in the new series.

“I think we’re all very excited to see the wizarding world continue,” he said in Chicago. “I look forward to knocking on young Draco’s door and surprising him, or something like that.”

“I’ll definitely be sneaking into a background shot as an extra,” he teased.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy

So far, there are only six confirmed cast members for the new series.

It comes after Rowling reignited her feud with the three main members of the original Harry Potter cast – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The writer fell out with and the trio of stars from the film series after they spoke out against her anti-trans comments in 2020.

When asked on X ‘what actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?’, the 59-year-old decided shadily replied:‘Three guesses.’

‘Sorry, but that was irresistible. 🤣🤣🤣’ she added.

In an essay about surviving sexual assault which Rowling published in 2020, she called transgender identity ‘deeply misogynistic and regressive’.

She often made further anti-trans comments and suggestions.

All three actors who starred in the hugely famous film series responded to the essay with statements supportive of trans rights.

Daniel Radcliffe who played the lead role of Harry Potter said: “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people.”

In a social media statement, Emma Watson who portrayed Hermione Granger, wrote: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned.”

Additionally, Rupert Grint who played Ron Weasley stated: “I firmly stand with the trans community… Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”

Just last year, Radcliffe revealed to The Atlantic that he had not been in contact with Rowling since the feud erupted.

Topics:

Harry Potter,JK Rowling,Tom Felton

RELATED ARTICLES

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

david tennant

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

By Dan Seddon

Pedro Pascal slams JK Rowling calling her a ‘heinous loser’

JK Rowling

Pedro Pascal slams JK Rowling calling her a ‘heinous loser’

By Sean Crosbie

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Disney+ has added several seasons of one of the best modern detective shows

Disney+

Disney+ has added several seasons of one of the best modern detective shows

By Stephen Porzio

Tom Hardy on his new Netflix crime thriller and the importance of firearm safety on set

action

Tom Hardy on his new Netflix crime thriller and the importance of firearm safety on set

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has added one of 2024’s very best movies to its service

Oscars

Prime Video has added one of 2024’s very best movies to its service

By Stephen Porzio

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

Horror

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

By Charlie Herbert

Reality star Kirk Medas dies aged 33

mtv

Reality star Kirk Medas dies aged 33

By Sean Crosbie

One of the best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Archaeologists are too afraid to open up the tomb of China’s first Emperor

China

Archaeologists are too afraid to open up the tomb of China’s first Emperor

By Nina McLaughlin

Disney+ has added several seasons of one of the best modern detective shows

Disney+

Disney+ has added several seasons of one of the best modern detective shows

By Stephen Porzio

Tom Hardy on his new Netflix crime thriller and the importance of firearm safety on set

action

Tom Hardy on his new Netflix crime thriller and the importance of firearm safety on set

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has added one of 2024’s very best movies to its service

Oscars

Prime Video has added one of 2024’s very best movies to its service

By Stephen Porzio

Man-made structure is so huge it’s actually slowing the Earth down, NASA says

China

Man-made structure is so huge it’s actually slowing the Earth down, NASA says

By Sean Crosbie

Tom Holland ‘didn’t realise’ he had to pay water bill and thought it was luxury of living in England

Podcast

Tom Holland ‘didn’t realise’ he had to pay water bill and thought it was luxury of living in England

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

Horror

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

By Charlie Herbert

People baffled after learning what new ‘barebacking’ trend actually is

Barebacking

People baffled after learning what new ‘barebacking’ trend actually is

By Nina McLaughlin

Reality star Kirk Medas dies aged 33

mtv

Reality star Kirk Medas dies aged 33

By Sean Crosbie

Madeleine McCann’s parents release statement to mark 18th anniversary of disappearance

Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann’s parents release statement to mark 18th anniversary of disappearance

By Sean Crosbie

Male contraceptive could hit the market ‘as soon as 2028’ after trial results

Contraceptive

Male contraceptive could hit the market ‘as soon as 2028’ after trial results

By Sean Crosbie

Donald Trump shares bizarre image of himself after claiming he’d like to become pope

Donald Trump

Donald Trump shares bizarre image of himself after claiming he’d like to become pope

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories