Original Harry Potter star ‘lands unexpected role’ in new series adaptation after backing JK Rowling

JK Rowling has apparently given her blessing to his involvement

A member of the original Harry Potter film cast has reportedly signed up to be involved in the new series adaptation of the novels.

The Daily Mail reports that Tom Felton is due to have an unexpected role in the series adaptation.

Felton is set to have a “behind-the-scenes role” in the production, and will be making decisions behind the camera rather than starring in front of it.

“The producers want to keep the television series separate from the original movies,” an insider told the outlet.

“Everyone knows that Tom has Jo’s blessing. While others turned their backs on her, he treated her with dignity even if he disagreed with her.”

Many members of the original Harry Potter cast have distanced themselves from JK Rowling, who has come under fire for her views on transgender issues.

Felton spoke to The Times back in 2022 about JK Rowling, and praised her for having ‘always been lovely’.

“No one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations and walks of life,” he said.

“I’ve only had a handful of meetings with her, but she has always been lovely. So I’m very grateful for that.”

Felton recently spoke about how he looks forward to seeing who is cast as Draco in the new series.

“I think we’re all very excited to see the wizarding world continue,” he said in Chicago. “I look forward to knocking on young Draco’s door and surprising him, or something like that.”

“I’ll definitely be sneaking into a background shot as an extra,” he teased.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy

So far, there are only six confirmed cast members for the new series.

It comes after Rowling reignited her feud with the three main members of the original Harry Potter cast – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The writer fell out with and the trio of stars from the film series after they spoke out against her anti-trans comments in 2020.

When asked on X ‘what actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?’, the 59-year-old decided shadily replied:‘Three guesses.’

‘Sorry, but that was irresistible. 🤣🤣🤣’ she added.

In an essay about surviving sexual assault which Rowling published in 2020, she called transgender identity ‘deeply misogynistic and regressive’.

She often made further anti-trans comments and suggestions.

All three actors who starred in the hugely famous film series responded to the essay with statements supportive of trans rights.

Daniel Radcliffe who played the lead role of Harry Potter said: “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people.”

In a social media statement, Emma Watson who portrayed Hermione Granger, wrote: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned.”

Additionally, Rupert Grint who played Ron Weasley stated: “I firmly stand with the trans community… Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”

Just last year, Radcliffe revealed to The Atlantic that he had not been in contact with Rowling since the feud erupted.