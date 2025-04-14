Search icon

Entertainment

14th Apr 2025

Harry Potter reboot confirms cast for new series

Nina McLaughlin

They’ve announced the first round of actors

HBO have finally confirmed the first round of actors they have cast in the Harry Potter reboot series.

The series remake of the franchise is set to run for a decade, with each season of the show telling the story of one of the books.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see who is going to be cast as the iconic characters in the beloved series, and now six actors have been confirmed.

John Lithgow already confirmed that he is starring as Dumbledore in the remake.

Gangs of London star Paapa Essideu has been confirmed to be playing Severus Snape.

Nick Frost was rumoured to be taking over the role of Hagrid, and this has now been confirmed.

Taking over from Dame Maggie Smith for the role of Minerva McGonagall is Ozark actress Janet McTeer.

These four stars will all play recurring roles throughout the series.

Luke Thallon has also been confirmed to be taking on the role of Defence Against the Dark Arts professor Quirinus Quirrell.

Paul Whitehouse is confirmed to be playing the role of Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch.

“We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life,” Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod, producer and director, said of the casting.

Topics:

Harry Potter

RELATED ARTICLES

British comedy legend set to play Hagrid in Harry Potter series

Hagrid

British comedy legend set to play Hagrid in Harry Potter series

By Zoe Hodges

Staggering amount Tom Felton was paid per minute for Harry Potter series

Daniel Radcliffe

Staggering amount Tom Felton was paid per minute for Harry Potter series

By Sean Crosbie

JK Rowling reignites feud with Harry Potter cast in new fiery tweet

Harry Potter

JK Rowling reignites feud with Harry Potter cast in new fiery tweet

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

GTA 6 release date ‘revealed’ by leaker

Entertainment

GTA 6 release date ‘revealed’ by leaker

By Harry Warner

Bruce Bogtrotter star unrecognisable after quitting acting to become a doctor

doctor

Bruce Bogtrotter star unrecognisable after quitting acting to become a doctor

By JOE

School of Rock star Nicky Katt dies aged 54

Hollywood

School of Rock star Nicky Katt dies aged 54

By Sean Crosbie

An addictive new crime thriller series is now available to watch on streaming

Crime Thriller

An addictive new crime thriller series is now available to watch on streaming

By Stephen Porzio

One of TV’s best comedy shows CANCELLED in shock move

it's always sunny in philadelphia

One of TV’s best comedy shows CANCELLED in shock move

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best revenge thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best revenge thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Michael Schumacher signs helmet with wife’s help 12 years after ski crash

Michael Schumacher signs helmet with wife’s help 12 years after ski crash

By Ava Keady

GTA 6 release date ‘revealed’ by leaker

Entertainment

GTA 6 release date ‘revealed’ by leaker

By Harry Warner

A very fun recent action movie is airing on TV tonight

Brad Pitt

A very fun recent action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Myprotein releases new exclusive new range perfectly designed for viral hit workout routine

Affiliate

Myprotein releases new exclusive new range perfectly designed for viral hit workout routine

By JOE

One of the best comedy movies of recent years is on TV tonight

Brad Pitt

One of the best comedy movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Real Madrid vs Arsenal betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Real Madrid vs Arsenal betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Kids who are born second cause the most trouble, study says

Research

Kids who are born second cause the most trouble, study says

By JOE

Chris Lilley confirms the return of Mr G after cryptic social posts

Chris Lilley confirms the return of Mr G after cryptic social posts

By Ava Keady

Luka Modric set to become part owner of Championship club

News

Luka Modric set to become part owner of Championship club

By Harry Warner

Bruce Bogtrotter star unrecognisable after quitting acting to become a doctor

doctor

Bruce Bogtrotter star unrecognisable after quitting acting to become a doctor

By JOE

Bella Thorne claims Mickey Rourke injured her genitalia while filming

Bella Thorne claims Mickey Rourke injured her genitalia while filming

By Ava Keady

British tourists dead after being swept out to sea near Great Barrier Reef

Australia

British tourists dead after being swept out to sea near Great Barrier Reef

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories