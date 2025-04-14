Harry Potter reboot confirms cast for new series

They’ve announced the first round of actors

HBO have finally confirmed the first round of actors they have cast in the Harry Potter reboot series.

The series remake of the franchise is set to run for a decade, with each season of the show telling the story of one of the books.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see who is going to be cast as the iconic characters in the beloved series, and now six actors have been confirmed.

John Lithgow already confirmed that he is starring as Dumbledore in the remake.

Gangs of London star Paapa Essideu has been confirmed to be playing Severus Snape.

Nick Frost was rumoured to be taking over the role of Hagrid, and this has now been confirmed.

Taking over from Dame Maggie Smith for the role of Minerva McGonagall is Ozark actress Janet McTeer.

These four stars will all play recurring roles throughout the series.

Luke Thallon has also been confirmed to be taking on the role of Defence Against the Dark Arts professor Quirinus Quirrell.

Paul Whitehouse is confirmed to be playing the role of Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch.

“We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life,” Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod, producer and director, said of the casting.