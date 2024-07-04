Netflix viewers staying up all night to binge new series with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

“Best thing I’ve seen on Netflix in a long time.”
Netflix‘s new series Supacell has rocketed up the most-watched charts and is sitting pretty at #2 on the Irish charts at the time of writing.
The sci-fi superhero series, which is being described as ‘Top Boy meets Misfits’, revolves around a group of five ordinary people from South London who unexpectedly develop superpowers.
“It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki (Tosin Cole, Doctor Who), to bring them all together in order to save the woman (Adelayo Adedayo, The Responder) he loves,” the plot synopsis reads.
Netflix viewers can’t get enough of new series with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Created by acclaimed filmmaker Rapman (Blue Story), Supacell has drawn comparisons to many other acclaimed shows – with several outlets describing it as feeling like a mix of Top Boy and Misfits.
Viewers can’t seem to get enough of the new Netflix show, with many already looking for a second season just days after the release of its first.
One viewer on X said: “Go watch this show. Best thing I’ve seen on Netflix in a long time.”
Another added: “I need everyone to watch Supacell on Netflix so I can get more seasons!”
A third fan posted: “What a brilliant series Supacell. Who else binged this series within days?”
In the Supacell universe + in our universe, you are a superhero @Simply_Sayo ❤️— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 3, 2024
A powerful discussion between #Supacell creator @RealRapman and poet @Simply_Sayo on the reality of sickle cell disorder and how it disproportionately affects people from Black African and Caribbean… pic.twitter.com/tNjuRrtl4b
The show has received rave reviews from critics, with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Critics have praised the series for its unique take on the superhero genre as well as focusing on Black representation in London and highlighting Sickle Cell disease.
Supacell is streaming in its entirety right now on Netflix.
