Season 2 of one of the best Irish gangster shows drops on Netflix today

The hit Irish series has gotten a second wind.

Hit Irish crime drama series Kin‘s second season has finally dropped on Netflix, having already earned acclaim on both RTÉ and the BBC.

Co-created by Peter McKenna and Ciarán Donnelly, the show’s first season premiered in 2021 – telling the story of the Irish crime family, the Kinsellas (led by Aidan Gillen), as they embark on a gangland war with an international cartel (represented by Ciarán Hinds).

Set in Dublin and also starring the likes of Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne, Danielle Galligan, Emmett Scanlan, Francis Magee, Sam Keeley and Yasmin Seky, Kin was renewed for a second season which premiered in 2023.

Season 2 of Kin has just dropped on Netflix

Over the course of the two seasons, the series has racked up a large fan base in Ireland and recently made headlines again when both its second season landed on the BBC early in 2024 and when its first season landed on Netflix in April.

Bron Studios, the production company behind the series, declared bankruptcy in 2023 – putting the crime drama’s future in major doubt.

A recent report from The Irish Sun, meanwhile, claimed that the show was finished for good.

The paper, quoting an interview it did with one of the show’s actors Sinan Sicimoglu and other TV sources, stated that the cancellation was down to Kin’s stars all being out of contract.

I mean the placement of the word #KIN couldn’t have been better….



Netflix baby!!!! pic.twitter.com/57UpaFO4qs — Emmett J. Scanlan (@EmmettScanlan) May 2, 2024

However, in January, star Emmet Scanlan said he is still holding out hope.

Speaking to RTÉ, the Irish actor said: “I genuinely have no answer whether it’s gonna happen or not, but there are rumblings around the place, positive rumblings, where it might find a new home, it might find a backer and it might go into a season 3.

“It certainly has the potential of going to season 3 and maybe 4, who knows what will happen? When the credits rolled [at the end of the second season] I thought, ‘It can’t end like that.’ So fingers crossed.”

There is fresh hope that the success of the series may push Netflix to take over production of a new series.