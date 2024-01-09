Netflix fans say ‘nuts’ Paul Mescal thriller is leaving them with shivers down their spine

Something to fill those long January nights

A series on Netflix has viewers raving about it all over social media.

Starring Paul Mescal and Emmett J Scanlan, the series tells the story of a young Cambridge student who falls in love with her Irish lecturer.

She then follows him to Donegal, where a tragic and suspicious death takes place, and she starts to doubt everything she knew about him and her own mind.

Co-created by Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee and Tobias Beer, the ensemble cast of also includes Derry Girls alum Eleanor Methven, Ian McElhinney and Louisa Harland, alongside Catherine Walker (A Dark Song), Dempsey Bovell (Young Wallander), Lloyd Everitt (The Sandman) and Shelly Cohn (Bridgerton).

Called The Deceived, the four-part series has viewers completely hooked, so much so they they have been rushing to social media to share their thoughts.

“If anyone needs something to watch The Deceived on Netflix is unbelievable,” one person wrote.

A second put: “Just finished The Deceived on Netflix! highly recommend.”

“The Deceived on Netflix has got me hoooooooked,” a third wrote.

“The Deceived on @netflix is giving me shivers,” a fourth put.

A fifth wrote: “Watch The Deceived on Netflix it’s nuts.”