29th Aug 2023

Michael Fassbender stars in hyper-stylish first look at Netflix action thriller

Steve Hopkins

From the director of Fight Club, Mindhunter and Se7en, the movie is one of this year’s most anticipated releases

Netflix has released a first trailer for The Killer, the new movie from acclaimed director David Fincher (Fight Club, Mindhunter, Se7en) starring Michael Fassbender.

Based on the French graphic novel series of the same name, the film is described as a psychological action thriller and is said to focus on an assassin (Fassbender) who begins to develop a conscience.

The official plot synopsis from Netflix reads: “After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

Along with Fassbender, the cast of The Killer includes Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton (Michael Clayton), along with Arliss Howard (Full Metal Jacket) and Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick).

Tilda Swinton in The Killer

The movie’s screenplay also comes from Andrew Kevin Walker, the writer of Se7en, while Fincher’s frequent composers – two-time Oscar-winners Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor (Gone Girl, The Social Network) – worked on the film’s soundtrack.

The Killer will have its world premiere at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival on 3 September, before being released in select cinemas in October.

It will subsequently arrive on Netflix on 10 November. You can check out the first trailer for The Killer right here:

