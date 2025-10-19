Prime Video is about to add one of 2025’s twistiest thriller shows

Releasing in just a few days, JOE caught up with the creators and stars of the buzzy new series.

Harlan Coben is not just one of the biggest names in crime fiction; he is also one of the biggest names in TV, thanks to his smash hit mystery thriller shows like Fool Me Once, Safe and The Stranger.

Cementing his reputation further will be Lazarus, his new Prime Video series that premieres next week. Coben co-created the show, alongside his frequent collaborator, Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic, The Driver).

Unlike much of their work together, Lazarus is not an adaptation of a novel by Coben. Instead, it comes from an original idea by the pair.

The series also marks a first for both of them in that it includes supernatural elements.

The six-part show follows Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin – The Nightingale, Peaky Blinders), a psychiatrist who returns home after his fellow psychiatrist father, Dr Jonathan Lazarus (Oscar-nominee Bill Nighy – Living, Love Actually), dies unexpectedly.

As Joel starts examining his father’s belongings, he begins to have disturbing experiences that cannot be explained and quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case killings.

This is as he and his sister, Jenna (Alexandra Roach – Nightsleeper, Utopia), grapple with the mystery of their father’s death and their sister’s murder 25 years ago.

JOE interviewed creators Brocklehurst and Coben, stars Claflin and Roach, as well as producer Nicola Shindler (Happy Valley, It’s a Sin), ahead of Lazarus’ release.

During the conversation, Coben explained how experiences in his personal life sparked the initial idea for the show.

The author said:

“On the serious side, I lost my father at a fairly young age. I miss him all the time. I lost a lot of people in my 20s and early 30s. “And [I have] the same wish that we all have, I wish I could see him one more time, I wish I could hug him one more time, I wish I could talk to him one more time. “So part of that was what developed the Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy moments [because] I think we all, when we’re watching it, kind of wish we had that moment ourselves. “The second thing was, I was playing tennis… I finished… I walk outside [and] across the street is a psychiatrist’s office that I’ve taken my father-in-law to when he had severe depression. “I started thinking about a psychiatrist’s office and day after day, week after week, month after month, all the misery that’s spoken in that room, all the dark secrets that are revealed. “Where does that energy go? It must somehow almost seep into the walls, and what happens when the psychiatrist dies and it comes back out? “I had these thoughts and ideas and I brought them to these two fine people [referring to Brocklehurst and Shindler] and we started from there.”

While Lazarus does have elements of the supernatural, Brocklehurst and Coben note that they were keen not to make a gory, jump scare-heavy horror.

On this point, Brocklehurst told JOE: “I actually really like what I’d call ”grounded supernatural’. I don’t like supernatural that goes too weird, but I do, as a viewer, like to watch things that are a little bit odd. I love The Leftovers, for example.

“But it was a challenge for us because our other thrillers have not gone in that direction, so we just had to make sure that we had certain rules for ourselves in terms of how we moved in and out of that element of the story, really, which was a big conversation point.”