One of the BBC’s biggest shows ever is coming back with ‘two new series’

Huge news for fans of the crime drama.

The much-loved crime drama Peaky Blinders will be returning to the BBC and Netflix with “two new series”.

The BBC confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon (Thursday, 2 October). It said that the two upcoming shows will tell the story of “a new generation of Shelbys” in Birmingham and will come from original writer and creator Steven Knight (House of Guinness).

The plot synopsis from the BBC reads:

“Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. “In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. “This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart.”

Peaky Blinders creator and writer Steven Knight said in the BBC’s statement:

“I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. “Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. “The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride.”

The two shows, both consisting of six episodes, will be filmed in Birmingham, with job opportunities to follow for locals.

The announcement comes as a Peaky Blinders movie, titled The Immortal Man, has been filmed and is set for release on Netflix sometime in the future.

Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the film. The Irish Oscar-winner is also a producer on the two new series of Peaky Blinders.

Knight, meanwhile, has just had a hit on Netflix with his latest historical drama, House of Guinness. He is also set to pen the script for director Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Bond movie.