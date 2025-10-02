Search icon

Entertainment

02nd Oct 2025

One of the BBC’s biggest shows ever is coming back with ‘two new series’

Stephen Porzio

Huge news for fans of the crime drama.

The much-loved crime drama Peaky Blinders will be returning to the BBC and Netflix with “two new series”.

The BBC confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon (Thursday, 2 October). It said that the two upcoming shows will tell the story of “a new generation of Shelbys” in Birmingham and will come from original writer and creator Steven Knight (House of Guinness).

The plot synopsis from the BBC reads:

“Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel.

“In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions.

“This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart.”

Peaky Blinders creator and writer Steven Knight said in the BBC’s statement:

“I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story.

“Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz.

“The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride.”

The two shows, both consisting of six episodes, will be filmed in Birmingham, with job opportunities to follow for locals.

The announcement comes as a Peaky Blinders movie, titled The Immortal Man, has been filmed and is set for release on Netflix sometime in the future.

Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the film. The Irish Oscar-winner is also a producer on the two new series of Peaky Blinders.

Knight, meanwhile, has just had a hit on Netflix with his latest historical drama, House of Guinness. He is also set to pen the script for director Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Bond movie.

Topics:

BBC,crime drama

RELATED ARTICLES

Tom Skinner ‘forced to scrap’ Bosh brand after legal row

BBC

Tom Skinner ‘forced to scrap’ Bosh brand after legal row

By Ava Keady

BBC ‘to decide’ on Eurovision involvement amidst mounting pressure on Israel participation

BBC

BBC ‘to decide’ on Eurovision involvement amidst mounting pressure on Israel participation

By Harry Warner

‘Gut-wrenching’ crime drama with near-perfect rating is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

BBC

‘Gut-wrenching’ crime drama with near-perfect rating is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 66

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 66

By Stephen Porzio

Disney+ has just added a new show that feels like a darker, funnier Ted Lasso

Streaming

Disney+ has just added a new show that feels like a darker, funnier Ted Lasso

By Stephen Porzio

Taylor Swift admits she refuses to wash one part of her body when she showers

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift admits she refuses to wash one part of her body when she showers

By JOE

The Simpsons Movie sequel confirmed and release date revealed

box office

The Simpsons Movie sequel confirmed and release date revealed

By JOE

Britney Spears’ hit song Toxic was inspired by iconic TV star

Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ hit song Toxic was inspired by iconic TV star

By Ava Keady

People are just discovering Netflix’s best horror show as it turns four years old

Horror

People are just discovering Netflix’s best horror show as it turns four years old

By Stephen Porzio

Government responds to digital ID petition after almost three million signatures

News

Government responds to digital ID petition after almost three million signatures

By Harry Warner

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 471

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 471

By Charlie Herbert

Lord of the Rings game in the style of Hogwarts Legacy reportedly in development

Gaming

Lord of the Rings game in the style of Hogwarts Legacy reportedly in development

By Ava Keady

Kim Jong-Un orders North Koreans to check women for ‘unsocialist’ breast implants

breast implants

Kim Jong-Un orders North Koreans to check women for ‘unsocialist’ breast implants

By Ava Keady

Shoppers praise ‘dramatic difference’ this item makes to their home as energy bills rise

Affiliate

Shoppers praise ‘dramatic difference’ this item makes to their home as energy bills rise

By Jonny Yates

Only Fools and Horses legend Patrick Murray dies aged 68

Only Fools and Horses legend Patrick Murray dies aged 68

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad poisoned in ‘assassination attempt’

Former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad poisoned in ‘assassination attempt’

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 66

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 66

By Stephen Porzio

Sold-out heated blanket that ‘doesn’t cost a penny to run’ is back in stock

Affiliate

Sold-out heated blanket that ‘doesn’t cost a penny to run’ is back in stock

By Jonny Yates

LIVE: Two people confirmed dead in attack at Manchester synagogue

Manchester

LIVE: Two people confirmed dead in attack at Manchester synagogue

By Harry Warner

Nirvana defeats child sexual abuse image lawsuit from Nevermind cover baby

cover

Nirvana defeats child sexual abuse image lawsuit from Nevermind cover baby

By JOE

French troops board ‘Russian shadow fleet’ ship

Drones

French troops board ‘Russian shadow fleet’ ship

By JOE

Load more stories