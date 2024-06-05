Search icon

05th Jun 2024

Kourtney Kardashian ‘comes out’ as an autosexual

Kourtney Kardashian fans believe the star has opened up about her sexuality

Back in 2020, the 44-year-old raised questions around how she identifies after she shared an article on autosexuality to her website Poosh.

For those who aren’t in the loop on Kardashian business ventures, Poosh is a lifestyle site where Kourtney shares content around all things the modern woman needs.

The site is described as a “modern guide to living your best life”, and features lifestyle, entertainment, health and wellbeing and shopping content.

However, the article about autosexuality in particular caused a stir, and made fans rush to speculate as to whether it’s about Kourtney herself, as it features purely ‘Poosh’ as its byline.

“Really brave of Kourtney Kardashian to come out as autosexual today nothing but support for our troops,” one person wrote following the article’s publication.

“When Kourtney Kardashian said she was autosexual & turns herself on I felt that,” a second put.

But what exactly is an autosexual?

Well, let’s delve into the article to learn more.

“Are you autosexual? The short answer is yes, most likely. In fact, we all are, at least a little,” the article reads.

The article, which features an interview with QueerSexTherapy founder Casey Tanner, describes autosexuality as “a trait wherein one is turned on by engaging in their own eroticism”.

“A prime example of this is simply women in general,” the article continues.

“While it may not be true for everyone, we generally feel more sexual and turned on when we feel we ourselves are sexy. But it’s not just about the ladies.”

Although the article describes masturbation as “the most obvious example” of autosexuality, it also can feature “feeling a longing or desire for oneself”.

“It could mean washing yourself lovingly in the bath and genuinely enjoying your body,” the story explained.

“It could mean dancing in the mirror in a cute outfit. If feeling sexy independent of someone else has ever turned you on, that’s autosexuality, and it’s totally normal.”

