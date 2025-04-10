Iconic British characters set to star at Universal Theme Park UK revealed

Bedfordshire-based site is still years away from opening.

Europe’s first-ever Universal theme park will house some of Britain’s finest big-screen characters.

Scheduled to undergo construction in 2026 – if planning permissions are secured down in Bedfordshire – this adrenaline-jacked attraction hub is reportedly set to plunder the James Bond, Paddington and Lord of the Rings franchises, which are based on works by national treasures Ian Fleming, Michael Bond and JRR Tolkien.

A source for the BBC revealed the content specifics, but conceded that plans could change due to the lengthy building process (we’re talking six years).

Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, and Minions-themed rollercoasters are also planned, while 007’s inclusion will take the form of a stunt show.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast this week, culture secretary Lisa Nandy was full of enthusiasm over Universal’s UK expansion.

“This is not just about bringing great American creations to Britain, this is also about showcasing great British creations to the world. These are things like James Bond, Paddington Bear, these are things like Harry Potter. We’ve got so much to be proud of,” she commented.

Sadly, the Wizarding World and its many beloved inhabitants will not be gracing the park as the site is just a 40-minute drive away from Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, which opened its doors 13 years ago.

The BBC source revealed how “watertight exclusivity contracts” complicated the idea to include Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

“Warner Bros has the UK rights to Harry Potter attractions. They tried to find a way round it but couldn’t. That could change in years to come, though,” they said.

Universal Destinations and Experiences is expecting visitor numbers to reach 8.5 million every year, although local transport links require huge improvement to accommodate these fun-seekers.

It’s estimated that around 28,000 jobs will be created by this venture.