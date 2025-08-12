Netflix’s best comedy show gets very hopeful season four update

One of the directors of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – for our money, Netflix’s best comedy show – has revealed to JOE that work is underway on a season four of the series.

Co-created by and starring Tim Robinson, the sketch programme premiered in 2019. It quickly became renowned for its unique brand of humour, which often blends silly absurdism with surprisingly well-observed cringe comedy.

The show is also known for its 15-18 minute episode runtimes and its impressive roster of guest stars. The latter has included Andy Samberg, Ayo Edebiri, Bob Odenkirk, Fred Armisen, Steven Yeun and Will Forte.

Garnering a devoted cult following amongst its three seasons, I Think You Should Leave’s third batch of episodes premiered in May 2023.

Netflix has yet to renew the series for a fourth season, which may be due to Robinson’s other commitments.

You can currently see him in cinemas starring in the brilliant dark comedy film Friendship, opposite Paul Rudd. Robinson has also got a new comedy series coming to HBO later this year called The Chair Company.

If fans of I Think You Should Leave were worried that this might mean the end of the Netflix sketch show, JOE has some new information that should help them rest easy.

Recently, we spoke to director Akiva Schaffer about his also very funny new comedy spoof movie, The Naked Gun, which stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson (to read more about the film, click here).

Schaffer is also well-known for being a member of beloved comedy trio The Lonely Island, as well as for directing many episodes of I Think You Should Leave.

As such, before the end of JOE’s conversation with the filmmaker, we had to ask him if he had an update regarding season four of the Netflix sketch series.

He responded:

“The guys have written some new scenes. “I don’t have a timeline, but there are sketches that have been written.”

This news should have I Think You Should Leave fans quoting one particular moment from the show: “Gimme dat!”

