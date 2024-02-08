Horrifying trailer drops for slasher told from the killer’s point of view

It brings a fresh new take on the genre.

A trailer has dropped for a horrifying new film which is told from the killer’s point of view.

In a Violent Nature is an upcoming horror which has taken the Sundance Film Festival by storm already.

Soon to be dropping on horror-focused streaming service Shudder, the film centres on a mute killer who targets a group of teenagers in the Canadian wilderness.

The teaser trailer for the upcoming slasher shows a fixed scene of a peaceful lake in the wilderness.

After a few seconds, a body bubbles to the surface. We then get an image of the titular killer, named Johnny, cloaked in a hood with his back to the camera, holding a pretty gnarly hook on a chain.

Like many iconic slashers before it – Scream, A Nightmare on Elm Street and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, to name but a few – In A Violent Nature is full of guts, blood and gore, by all accounts.

However, the new perspective will bring something fresh to a sometimes stale genre of horror and is sure to keep fans of similar movies on their toes.

“We don’t want to have a soundtrack, we don’t want to have a score. We just want to let the forest be itself and have that tone carry the audience through.” – IN A VIOLENT NATURE Director Chris Nash.



The film interestingly also doesn’t have a score or any music within its screentime.

Speaking at Sundance, director Chris Nash said: “We don’t want to have a soundtrack, we don’t want to have a score. We just want to let the forest be itself and have that tone carry the audience through.”

With a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film looks to be living up to its hype. You can check out some of its reviews below.

Bloody Disgusting – “A fascinating arthouse horror experiment that plays more like a minimalist slice-of-life feature with a grim, gory twist.”

Variety – “Its stripped-down approach to a familiar gist has a distinctiveness that is impressive, and is sure to please fans who are always up for a new slasher film — but wish most of them weren’t so interchangeable.”

IGN – “While it lacks in the story and character department, none of that meaningfully takes away from the overall experience. However, if you’re here for copious amounts of practical splatter, Johnny and his drag hooks really paint the forest red.”