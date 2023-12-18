‘Home Alone 3 trailer’ shows Wet Bandits released from prison

Fans have been desperate for another Macaulay Culkin Home Alone for years…

Home Alone is one of the UK’s favourite Christmas films.

Starring Macaulay Culkin as clever kid Kevin who tries to outwit the criminal duo called the Wet Bandits, viewers ate up the first and second movies in the franchise.

Although there went on to be four more films from the Home Alone brand featuring a different cast, none were ever met with the same enthusiasm as the movies with the original actors.

However, one fan has recently made waves on social media, after they mocked up a trailer for ‘Home Alone 3’.

YouTuber @VJ4rawr2 is somewhat of an aficionado in mock-up trailers, but their latest may be the best yet.

This fictional Home Alone movie is set in 2024, and sees the Wet Bandits released from prison.

The trailer shows Kevin receiving a note from the duo reading “we’re back little buddy.”

The camera then pans to outside the house, where Kevin spies that fateful Oh-Kay Plumbing and Heating van.

“This holiday season, it’s time to rediscover a classic. Kevin Mcallister is back – except this family is a little weird around Christmas,” the trailer’s voiceover begins.

It then shows Macaulay Culkin’s appearance telling his mum from the movie Catherine O’Hara: “That day you left, I had to defend our house. I was just a kid and you left me home alone.”

Even though the trailer looks pretty darn real, none of it is. The YouTuber has actually made it all up using a mix of scenes from other films and TV shows, as well as getting clever with voiceover artists.

Viewers have praised the video and its creator in the comments section.

One person wrote: “Whoever did this parody is a genius, this would’ve been incredible if this ever happen.”

“I don’t care if this is only a parody, I totally could see this being an actual movie,” another put.

A third said: “I haven’t gone to the cinema in a long time, but if they make this parody into a real movie, I’ll grab my money and go to the cinema in an instant. I swear.”

Well, here’s to hoping!