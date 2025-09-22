Harry Potter star banned from fan convention after joining OnlyFans

She revealed she has been barred from a fan convention

One of the actors from the Harry Potter franchise has been banned from a fan convention after announcing she is joining OnlyFans.

The site has boomed in popularity since the Covid pandemic when people were stuck inside with nothing else to do.

It brings in a combined $1.3 billion revenue a year, shared between creators and the platform, which takes a 20 percent cut of subscription fees.

Jessie Cave starred in the film series, playing Ron Weasley’s girlfriend Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince as well as Deathly Hallows part one and two.

The 37-year-old is still acting and performing and has had roles in several TV shows since the Harry Potter series wrapped in 2011.

She announced her plans earlier this year, and said she was going to focus on hair fetish content.

Despite the lack of explicit sexual content, Cave revealed to Collider that she was recently barred from a Harry Potter fan convention due to her OnlyFans work.

“I found out that I didn’t get booked for a ‘Harry Potter’ convention recently, as I’m now doing OnlyFans,” she told the outlet.

“They explained it was because it’s a ‘family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn.’ This was baffling to me as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they’ve done sex scenes and nudity. I’m just playing with my hair!”

However, she said being “cancelled” from the world of Harry Potter conventions, she is not too fussed about having to pass the baton onto the next generation.

“I am not upset about the prospect of no more ‘Harry Potter’ conventions,” she said.

“There’s going to be a new cast now and it’s a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia.”

Cave’s plans for OnlyFans aren’t permanent, and she said she only plans to stay on the site for around one year.

Cave said on her Before We Break Up Again podcast: “I’m launching an OnlyFans, it’s not a sexual one. It’s a fetish.

“Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual… I’m not putting my boobs out.”

She added: “This is entirely for hair based content. It’s very much geared towards people who have an interested or fetish with hair.

“I do a lot of videos with my hair on Instagram and I have now for a while, and I just noticed that there’s a lot of… it’s never dirty comments but I do get lots of interest in the hair thing. I just thought f**k it I’m going to do something that is very niche.”

Cave said it has been ‘liberating and empowering’ after spending her adult years as a ‘very straight, prim actress’.

“This is very much a way of me saying, ‘okay, I’m doing something that is not normal, this is weird and a bit kinky’,” she said.

She said the money she makes will be used to pay off her debts as well as renovate her house, including getting a new roof.