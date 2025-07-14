Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

The first picture of the new Harry Potter is here

The first image of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter in the new TV series adaptation has been released.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. confirmed that McLaughlin will play Harry, alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron.

The trio join the already cast John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse, who will play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch respectively.

Warner Bros have now released the first official image from the series of McLaughlin as the titular character as filming has now begun.

First look at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter in the new ‘HARRY POTTER’ series.



Filming has now begun. pic.twitter.com/1mcZBK1zqy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 14, 2025

Described as a “faithful adaptation” of the Harry Potter novels, the series has yet to confirm the casting of one of the book franchise’s most iconic characters: the villainous Lord Voldemort.

That said, Irishman and Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy has been tipped for the part.

Recently, JOE spoke to Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort in the hit Harry Potter movies.

Having already given his blessing to the Irishman taking over the role, we asked Fiennes what it is about Murphy that would make him a fantastic Voldemort.

In response, he said: “He’s a great actor. He has a sort of power and a mystery about him.

“I think he will inhabit that mysterious, malign spirit very well – not that he’s like that. But I think he has that ability to go to a dark place, with an unknowable quality.”