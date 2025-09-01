Search icon

01st Sep 2025

Harry Potter legend reprising iconic role in new reboot

Nina McLaughlin

He’s returning in the same iconic role

The new Harry Potter series has been catching headlines left, right and centre.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. confirmed that Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry, alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron. 

The trio join the already cast John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse, who will play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch respectively.

However, fans are sure to be ecstatic to hear that one of the actors from the original films is due to return.

Warwick Davis is coming back to Hogwarts, as it has been confirmed that the actor is to star in the reboot of the franchise.

Davis starred as Professor Filius Flitwick in the original film series, and will reprise the role for the new series.

He also played Gringotts banker Griphook back in the original films, but is handing over this role to Leigh Hill.

Alongside the announcement of Davis’ return, it was confirmed that Sirine Saba is taking on the role of Professor Pomona Sprout.

Also announced was Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

 Richard Durden has also been announced to play Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan is to play Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

