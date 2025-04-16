You can get Gladiators Live VIP tickets for the 2025 UK arena tour dates.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

You can get VIP tickets for Gladiator Live

Fans of Gladiators can get their hands on VIP tickets for the upcoming live UK arena tour.

The hit BBC series is heading out on a live tour this November and December, with dates in Liverpool, Manchester, London and Birmingham.

Announcing the tour, the official Gladiators page on Instagram said: “If you can’t get enough of the show on TV, now you can join us in person. Don’t miss out on all the arena energy, and all our Gladiator action, coming to a city near you…”.

The lineup is yet to be confirmed but fans can expect to see some of their favourite stars from the show including Viper, Sabre, Phantom, Fury and Giant.

This week will see tickets go on sale for Gladiators Live and there will also be VIP tickets available.

They include premium seats, food and drink and they won’t cost you that much more than standard tickets.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about Gladiators Live VIP tickets ahead of them going on sale.

Can I get VIP tickets for Gladiators Live?

Yes, fans can get their hands on VIP tickets for Gladiators Live shows in Liverpool, Manchester and London.

They’re available to buy from Seat Unique here, with Manchester tickets now on sale and Liverpool and London going on sale from 10am on Thursday, 17 April.

Tickets are priced at the following and each package feature different perks including premium, padded seats, food and drink offerings and more.

Liverpool – £165 / £195

Manchester – £70 / £99 / £110 / £120 / £145 / £185 / £275

London – £105

To find out more and to secure Gladiators Live VIP tickets head to Seat Unique and choose from your preferred date.

What are the standard ticket prices?

If you want to compare the VIP tickets to standard ones, then it was confirmed that standard seated tickets will be priced at £32.95 / £41.75 / £53.90 / £70.75 / £87.65.

When do tickets go on sale?

If you want standard tickets then they’ll be available from 10am on Thursday, 17 April via:

1-2 November – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – tickets

22-23 November – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets

29-30 November – London, OVO Wembley Arena – tickets

13-14 December – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live – tickets