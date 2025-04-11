Gladiators announce live tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Gladiators is going on tour

The hit TV series Gladiators is going on a live tour across the UK in 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The stars of the show will bring the adrenaline-filled action of the BBC series to arena venues across November and December.

The tour will begin on 1 November in Liverpool, before heading to Manchester, London and Birmingham, with multiple shows in each city.

Announcing the tour, the official Gladiators page on Instagram said: “If you can’t get enough of the show on TV, now you can join us in person. Don’t miss out on all the arena energy, and all our Gladiator action, coming to a city near you…”.

The lineup is yet to be revealed for the tour and each city, but they added that fans can “stay tuned for more info soon”.

While the official poster features favourites including Viper, Sabre, Phantom, Fury, Giant, Athena and Fire to name a few, so it’s likely that they’ll appear on the tour.

Since its return to our screens in 2024 the reboot has been a huge success, becoming one of the most viewed shows on the BBC.

It’s currently airing its second season, with the finale set to take place tonight (12 April) where the series champions will be crowned.

It’s also been confirmed that the series will return for a third outing in early 2026 following the UK arena tour.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for the Gladiators Live Tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get tickets for Gladiators Live Tour?

They go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, 17 April via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on Tuesday, 15 April. This can be accessed via the O2 mobile app or via priority.o2.co.uk.

Venue presales will then take place from 10am on Wednesday, 16 April. This can be accessed by signing up to the mailing list of your preferred date e.g. AO Arena and then you’ll receive a presale link in your inbox.

What are the ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets will be priced from £42.50.

1-2 November – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – tickets

22-23 November – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets

29-30 November – London, OVO Wembley Arena – tickets

13-14 December – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live – tickets