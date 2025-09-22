Search icon

Entertainment

22nd Sep 2025

First look into Harlan Coben’s new series Lazarus as trailer drops

Ava Keady

The project starring Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy will premiere next month.

The official trailer has dropped for Harlan Coben’s new series Lazarus.

Premiering next month, the highly anticipated thriller will star Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six, Love Rosie), Bill Nighy (Love Actually, About Time), alongside a stellar extended cast.

Another twisted tale based on an original idea and written by the New York Times best-seller Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Stay Close).

The story follows Joel Lazarus (Claflin) who returns home after his father Dr Jonathan Lazarus (Nighy) dies by suicide.

He begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained and quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death as well as his sister’s murder 25 years prior.

Joining the cast are Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus, David Fynn as Seth McGovern, Karla Crome as Bella Catton, and Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown.

All six episodes of the series will be released on Prime Video on October 22, making it perfect for a cozy binge-watch.

You can catch a glimpse of the series from the trailer below.

Topics:

Amazon Prime Video,tv show

RELATED ARTICLES

Catholic priest interviewed at conclave has a famous brother from huge TV show

Catholic

Catholic priest interviewed at conclave has a famous brother from huge TV show

By Dan Seddon

Here’s what new TV licence rules could mean for Netflix subscribers

Amazon Prime Video

Here’s what new TV licence rules could mean for Netflix subscribers

By Dan Seddon

Arsenal vs Real Madrid is free to watch on Amazon as Champions League returns

Affiliate

Arsenal vs Real Madrid is free to watch on Amazon as Champions League returns

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Potter star banned from fan convention after joining OnlyFans

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star banned from fan convention after joining OnlyFans

By Nina McLaughlin

An underrated Denzel Washington action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

An underrated Denzel Washington action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

People are rediscovering one of the best spy thriller movies ever after star passes away

Spy thriller

People are rediscovering one of the best spy thriller movies ever after star passes away

By Stephen Porzio

Camp Rock 3 has officially been given the go-ahead by Disney

Childhood

Camp Rock 3 has officially been given the go-ahead by Disney

By JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 64

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 64

By Stephen Porzio

One of Prime Video’s best shows returns with new season streaming now

Best shows

One of Prime Video’s best shows returns with new season streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page says she was ‘groped’ by TV host

Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page says she was ‘groped’ by TV host

By JOE

This ‘cost-effective’ product helps cut down on energy bills – and keeps you warm during winter

Affiliate

This ‘cost-effective’ product helps cut down on energy bills – and keeps you warm during winter

By Jonny Yates

Pastors reveal the ‘exact date Jesus will return’ is tomorrow

jesus

Pastors reveal the ‘exact date Jesus will return’ is tomorrow

By JOE

Bryan Adams reveals his song ‘Summer of 69’ is not about the year 1969

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams reveals his song ‘Summer of 69’ is not about the year 1969

By Ava Keady

Spanish press reporting ‘major shock’ in Ballon d’Or tonight

Spanish press reporting ‘major shock’ in Ballon d’Or tonight

By JOE

My Chemical Romance announce extra UK dates on their 2026 tour

Affiliate

My Chemical Romance announce extra UK dates on their 2026 tour

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Shoppers rave about ‘excellent’ heated gadget that costs just 1p to run

Affiliate

Shoppers rave about ‘excellent’ heated gadget that costs just 1p to run

By Jonny Yates

Harry Potter star banned from fan convention after joining OnlyFans

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star banned from fan convention after joining OnlyFans

By Nina McLaughlin

Oxford and Cambridge knocked out of top three UK universities for the first time

Cambridge

Oxford and Cambridge knocked out of top three UK universities for the first time

By Erin McLaughlin

More than half of Brits want Keir Starmer to resign

keir starmer

More than half of Brits want Keir Starmer to resign

By Erin McLaughlin

Lip reader reveals what Donald Trump said to Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

charlie kirk

Lip reader reveals what Donald Trump said to Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

By JOE

Take That ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland stadium tour dates

Affiliate

Take That ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland stadium tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories