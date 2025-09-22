First look into Harlan Coben’s new series Lazarus as trailer drops

The project starring Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy will premiere next month.

The official trailer has dropped for Harlan Coben’s new series Lazarus.

Premiering next month, the highly anticipated thriller will star Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six, Love Rosie), Bill Nighy (Love Actually, About Time), alongside a stellar extended cast.

Another twisted tale based on an original idea and written by the New York Times best-seller Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Stay Close).

The story follows Joel Lazarus (Claflin) who returns home after his father Dr Jonathan Lazarus (Nighy) dies by suicide.

He begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained and quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death as well as his sister’s murder 25 years prior.

Joining the cast are Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus, David Fynn as Seth McGovern, Karla Crome as Bella Catton, and Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown.

All six episodes of the series will be released on Prime Video on October 22, making it perfect for a cozy binge-watch.

You can catch a glimpse of the series from the trailer below.