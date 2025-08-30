Search icon

Film

30th Aug 2025

The Long Walk to hold screening where you have to watch entire film while walking on treadmill

Dan Seddon

It’s the latest Stephen King adaptation to hit cinemas

Lionsgate’s dystopian thriller The Long Walk is putting viewers through the wringer this weekend with a special interactive screening in Los Angeles.

Taking place today (August 30) at The Culver Theater, attendees are being challenged to walk on a treadmill for the whole 108-minute duration, mirroring the film’s harrowing premise.

“If they stop, they will be pulled from the screening and escorted out of the theater,” revealed the press release.

Incase none of this is making any sense, The Long Walk is based on the Stephen King novel published in 1979 under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, which centers on a gang of young men as they compete in a deadly walking contest.

If their pace drops below 3mph, they’re given three warnings before being executed on the spot. The winner is the last man standing.

Licorice Pizza breakout star Cooper Hoffman plays Raymond Garraty in director Francis Lawrence’s film; Alien: Romulus‘ David Jonsson is Peter McVries, and Star Wars legend Mark Hamill turns up as the merciless Major.

Next month’s The Long Walk adapts a Stephen King novel (Lionsgate)

The imaginative LA screening has received a big thumbs-up from The White Lotus cast member Patrick Schwarzenegger on social media.

“This is a kinda fun marketing idea. I can’t wait to watch this movie – looks awesome,” he tweeted, while film critic Richard Roeper chipped in with: “I’m going to attend a screening where I can watch it from a reclining leather chair while nursing a Pinot Noir. However, I will walk home after. Or maybe I’ll run like the kids in Weapons.”

Meanwhile, author King took part in a Reddit Q&A to mark the adaptation’s imminent release this week.

Asked about his inspiration behind the story, the bestselling writer responded: “I was thinking it would be terrifying to have a contest where the losers got killed. This was a long time ago, before HUNGER GAMES and SQUID GAME, around 1967.”

Topics:

Cinema,Film,Los Angeles,Stephen King,Treadmill,Walking

