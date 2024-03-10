Search icon

10th Mar 2024

Spiderman director hints at possibility of fourth movie

Ryan Price

This will make a lot of fans of the franchise happy.

We all know Tobey Maguire is the best Spider-Man. Sure Tom Holland is good, and Andrew Garfield is great, but neither of them will ever touch the OG Peter Parker.

So it comes as wonderful news for web-head fans everywhere that quite a prominent rumour is making its way through Hollywood – that Maguire is working with the original trilogy’s director – Sam Raimi – to bring a fourth outing to the screen.

When asked about the potential of a fourth instalment, Raimi said: “If it is to happen, it will be at the right time.”

He added that the reason why another movie is possible, is because the director “simply has the same desire as we (fans) do.”

In fact, the rumour is so strong that Thomas Haden Church, aka Sandman in Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, has indeed heard rumours the duo are squirrelling away on a possible Spider-Man 4.

He told Comicbook.com: “There’s always been some kind of… I’ve heard rumours… that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man film] with Tobey. If that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo.”

And not only that, but the director himself had previously told MoviePilot he was down to return during the press for his latest Marvel outing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, saying: “I didn’t think it was possible but after jumping back in with the multiverse, I realised that anything is possible now so I’m completely open to it.”

So it doesn’t seem like the Spider-Man 4 rumours are so far from the truth.

Spider-Man 4 or Amazing Spider-Man 3?

But it turns out Maguire isn’t the only friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man who could possibly be down to return.

Garfield’s solo run as Peter Parker came to an end in 2014 with the final Amazing Spider-Man film, and he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of coming back in his own stand-alone instalment.

But only if “it felt right.”

Speaking to Variety, the actor said: “I’m just really, really grateful that I got to tie up some loose ends for the Peter that I was playing.

“I love that character and I’m grateful that I got to work with these incredible actors, this incredible director, and Marvel in conjunction with Sony. It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me.

When asked if he’d be up for returning again, Garfield said: “I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many.

“He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

Whether it’s Spider-Man 4 or the Amazing Spider-Man 3, I’m sure fans of the webhead everywhere would be thrilled with a return to these classic iterations of the character.

