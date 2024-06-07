Search icon

Entertainment

07th Jun 2024

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

Ryan Price

The 2007 release instantly became a cult classic.

Seth Rogen has declared that there will never be a follow up to the Superbad movie, claiming the much-loved comedy is “best left untouched”.

In an interview with Complex, Rogen and his writing partner Evan Goldberg discussed the success of the coming-of-age teen buddy comedy film and spoke candidly about whether a sequel could ever be considered.

Superbad is a movie about partying, getting drunk and getting the girl, but as the night wears on and Seth, Evan and Fogel overcome various obstacles, much wisdom is gained too, about self, friendship and the end of teenage innocence in all its wondrous, terrifying splendor.

The iconic blockbuster paved the way for lifelong friends Rogen and Goldberg to create a whole new collection of ‘stoner comedies’, including 2008’s Pineapple Express and 2013’s This Is The End.

After two decades of successful big-budget projects, Superbad still stands tallest as their defining creation, and it’s fans have a love for that wild and wonderful film like no other.

However, the die-hards will have to settle for just the one feature to worship, as Rogen and Goldberg ruled out any potential of a follow-up.

When asked which film’s from their lengthy catalogue could get a revisit, the pair answered: “We’re not opposed to revisiting some things, like Sausage Party.

Superbad and Pineapple Express, we will not be revisiting. We will keep those safe and sound. There are a few things that are best left untouched.”

While that will be disappointing news for many, Rogen and Goldberg opened up about the inception and inspiration of the adored film, and just how long it took to get it right.

“There was one moment. We were 12 years old and we used to get $7 movies from a local video store, and we’d watch seven bad movies for seven days,” they said.

“One day, we’re watching a terrible movie and we looked at each other and were like, ‘I legit think we could probably write a better movie than this’.”

Rogen continued: “Then we went upstairs, used my dad’s computer and gave it a shot.

“We wrote the first scene of Superbad that day, and it was the most embarrassing, terrible writing you could ever imagine. And then we kept at it for ten years until we got good at it.”

Earlier this year, Rogen claimed that no one has made a good high school movie since Superbad.

Speaking to People, Rogen said that his The Fabelmans co-star Gabriel LaBelle spoke highly of the comedy he wrote with longtime collaborator, Evan Goldberg, even though LaBelle, 20, would have only been four years old at the time it was released.

“What’s crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like, 19 years old and his and his friends’ favourite movie is Superbad,” Rogen told the publication.

Then, joking, he added: “So it never changed for some reason. No one’s made a good high school movie since then.”

Related Links:

Seth Rogen thinks no one has made a good high school movie since ‘Superbad’

Audience left in shock after Simon Cowell is set on fire by masked contestant

Steve-O says he is unable to save ‘dying’ Jackass co-star Bam Margera in emotional plea

Milf Manor viewers in shock as mums feel men’s chest to see which is their son

Topics:

Comedy,Entertainment,Film,Hollywood,Seth Rogen,Superbad

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

Baby Reindeer

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

By Nina McLaughlin

Kim Kardashian once flew from LA to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake

celebrity

Kim Kardashian once flew from LA to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake

By Ryan Price

Netflix has added these 20 huge movies to its library

Film

Netflix has added these 20 huge movies to its library

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

By Stephen Porzio

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

By Charlie Herbert

Feathers McGraw set to return in new Wallace & Gromit film this year

Aardman Animation

Feathers McGraw set to return in new Wallace & Gromit film this year

By Nina McLaughlin

One of the most gruesome movies ever is getting a surprise TV reboot

One of the most gruesome movies ever is getting a surprise TV reboot

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

By Stephen Porzio

England legend David Seaman to host watch along for England vs Denmark

England

England legend David Seaman to host watch along for England vs Denmark

By Callum Boyle

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

By Nina McLaughlin

Arsenal legend names Thierry Henry as sweeper keeper in his all-time dream team

Arsenal

Arsenal legend names Thierry Henry as sweeper keeper in his all-time dream team

By Ryan Price

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

BBC

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Ruud Gullit reveals what sets world class players apart from the rest

Champions League

Ruud Gullit reveals what sets world class players apart from the rest

By Ryan Price

MG3 Hybrid+ is the perfect balance of power and price

MG3 Hybrid+ is the perfect balance of power and price

By Joseph Loftus

New date confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

New date confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

By Nina McLaughlin

Man starts huge house fire after trying to kill spider with blowtorch

Fire

Man starts huge house fire after trying to kill spider with blowtorch

By Ryan Price

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories