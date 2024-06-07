Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

The 2007 release instantly became a cult classic.

Seth Rogen has declared that there will never be a follow up to the Superbad movie, claiming the much-loved comedy is “best left untouched”.

In an interview with Complex, Rogen and his writing partner Evan Goldberg discussed the success of the coming-of-age teen buddy comedy film and spoke candidly about whether a sequel could ever be considered.

Superbad is a movie about partying, getting drunk and getting the girl, but as the night wears on and Seth, Evan and Fogel overcome various obstacles, much wisdom is gained too, about self, friendship and the end of teenage innocence in all its wondrous, terrifying splendor.

The iconic blockbuster paved the way for lifelong friends Rogen and Goldberg to create a whole new collection of ‘stoner comedies’, including 2008’s Pineapple Express and 2013’s This Is The End.

After two decades of successful big-budget projects, Superbad still stands tallest as their defining creation, and it’s fans have a love for that wild and wonderful film like no other.

However, the die-hards will have to settle for just the one feature to worship, as Rogen and Goldberg ruled out any potential of a follow-up.

When asked which film’s from their lengthy catalogue could get a revisit, the pair answered: “We’re not opposed to revisiting some things, like Sausage Party.

“Superbad and Pineapple Express, we will not be revisiting. We will keep those safe and sound. There are a few things that are best left untouched.”

While that will be disappointing news for many, Rogen and Goldberg opened up about the inception and inspiration of the adored film, and just how long it took to get it right.

“There was one moment. We were 12 years old and we used to get $7 movies from a local video store, and we’d watch seven bad movies for seven days,” they said.

“One day, we’re watching a terrible movie and we looked at each other and were like, ‘I legit think we could probably write a better movie than this’.”

Rogen continued: “Then we went upstairs, used my dad’s computer and gave it a shot.

“We wrote the first scene of Superbad that day, and it was the most embarrassing, terrible writing you could ever imagine. And then we kept at it for ten years until we got good at it.”

Earlier this year, Rogen claimed that no one has made a good high school movie since Superbad.

Speaking to People, Rogen said that his The Fabelmans co-star Gabriel LaBelle spoke highly of the comedy he wrote with longtime collaborator, Evan Goldberg, even though LaBelle, 20, would have only been four years old at the time it was released.

“What’s crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like, 19 years old and his and his friends’ favourite movie is Superbad,” Rogen told the publication.

Then, joking, he added: “So it never changed for some reason. No one’s made a good high school movie since then.”

