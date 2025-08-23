Search icon

Film

23rd Aug 2025

One of the greatest action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

Dan Seddon

It has a strong Irish connection

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 23 August) is The Northman, one of the greatest action movies of the decade so far.

Co-written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse, The Witch, Nosferatu), this Viking epic is based on Norse and Scandinavian legend and is set at the turn of the 10th century in Iceland.

Starring an absolutely ripped Alexander Skarsgård, he plays Amleth – who as a boy watched his king father (Ethan Hawke) be murdered by another family member (Claes Bang).

Narrowly escaping assassins, the young prince fled from home and grew up to become a vicious Viking warrior.

Following an encounter with a mysterious prophet (Bjork), the now-adult Amleth sets out to fulfil his oath to avenge his father – with the help of a female slave (Anya-Taylor Joy).

Released in 2022, The Northman’s stellar cast also includes Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe and Irish actress Olwen Fouéré.

And that’s not the movie’s only connection to the Emerald Isle, as it was mostly shot in Northern Ireland.

Holding an impressive 90% Rotten Tomatoes score, The Northman earned particular praise for its hard-hitting action set-pieces, its ferocious lead turn from Skarsgård, as well as the immersive and primal ways Eggers captured the tone of Norse mythology for the big screen.

The Northman is airing on Channel 4 tonight at 10.10pm. It should also be available to stream on the broadcaster’s website after it airs.

You can check out JOE’s interview with Skarsgård and Taylor-Joy for the film right here:

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – ITV1 – 5pm

The 2018 sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Johnny Depp’s titular dark wizard gets his big moment.

Star Trek – E4 – 6.35pm

JJ Abrams reboots a classic sci-fi institution with blockbusting panache.

I, Robot – Film 4 – 6.45pm

You’re always likely to find this timely Will Smith gem on some channel or other.

First Blood – ITV4 – 10.35pm

Sly Stallone’s first-ever outing as Vietnam War veteran John Rambo – an absolute weapon of a man Brian Dennehy’s policeman regrets messing with.

X – Film 4 – 11.05pm

The most stylish slasher of the last 10 years starring Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega and Scott ‘Kid Cudi’ Mescudi.

Topics:

Alexander Skarsgård,Channel 4,Film,Nicole Kidman,Robert Eggers,The Northman,Vikings,willem dafoe

RELATED ARTICLES

Nicole Kidman forced to pause filming erotic drama due to orgasm

Film

Nicole Kidman forced to pause filming erotic drama due to orgasm

By JOE

One of the very best Irish movies ever is on TV tonight

Film

One of the very best Irish movies ever is on TV tonight

By Sammi Minion

Celebrity SAS star reveals she ‘ripped her labia’ in horrifying injury during filming

Channel 4

Celebrity SAS star reveals she ‘ripped her labia’ in horrifying injury during filming

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

Affiliate

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Westerns of the past 20 years is on TV tonight

One of the best Westerns of the past 20 years is on TV tonight

By JOE

A modern cult classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A modern cult classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Blu-ray for brilliant underseen modern sci-fi film gets price cut in limited time deal

Affiliate

Blu-ray for brilliant underseen modern sci-fi film gets price cut in limited time deal

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added one of 2025’s most talked-about thrillers

Prime Video

Prime Video has just added one of 2025’s most talked-about thrillers

By Stephen Porzio

Schoolgirl left in tears after bullies ‘tear her prom dress to pieces’

Bullies

Schoolgirl left in tears after bullies ‘tear her prom dress to pieces’

By Dan Seddon

Evidence that Jesus was real has now been ‘confirmed’ as authentic

christianity

Evidence that Jesus was real has now been ‘confirmed’ as authentic

By Dan Seddon

Ibiza Final Boss ‘signs five-figure deal with brand’ after viral fame

Bonnie Blue

Ibiza Final Boss ‘signs five-figure deal with brand’ after viral fame

By Dan Seddon

James Trafford makes horrific blunder leading to goal in Man City home debut

Football

James Trafford makes horrific blunder leading to goal in Man City home debut

By Sammi Minion

After losing 5-1 to Chelsea last night, Hammers fans are suggesting their own player should leave!

Football

After losing 5-1 to Chelsea last night, Hammers fans are suggesting their own player should leave!

By Sammi Minion

NFL team faces backlash for having male cheerleaders on their cheer team

American Football

NFL team faces backlash for having male cheerleaders on their cheer team

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Ghislaine Maxwell says she doesn’t believe Epstein died by suicide in new audio

Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell says she doesn’t believe Epstein died by suicide in new audio

By Sammi Minion

Emily In Paris assistant director dies during filming for fifth season

Emily In Paris assistant director dies during filming for fifth season

By Joseph Loftus

Bride-to-be reveals incredibly unfortunate new name she’ll have after marriage

Marriage

Bride-to-be reveals incredibly unfortunate new name she’ll have after marriage

By Sammi Minion

TikTok star Malik Taylor dies aged 28

News

TikTok star Malik Taylor dies aged 28

By Sammi Minion

Skydiver purposely jumped 10,000ft to her death following break up from partner, coroner confirms

sensitive

Skydiver purposely jumped 10,000ft to her death following break up from partner, coroner confirms

By Ava Keady

The Premier League: Follow all the GW2 action in our live hub

The Premier League: Follow all the GW2 action in our live hub

By JOE

Load more stories