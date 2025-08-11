Search icon

Entertainment

11th Aug 2025

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

Dan Seddon

“I’m worried about the public going in without understanding what they’re exposed to”

The grandson of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the real-life Conjuring paranormal investigators, is not a fan of Matt Rife and Elton Castee turning their Connecticut property into a tourist attraction.

As the face of The Warren Legacy Foundation for Paranormal Research, Chris McKinnell reacted to the news in a lengthy, emotional and slightly terrifying statement.

“I don’t have a problem with the buyers. Anybody could’ve bought it. But I’m worried about the public going in without understanding what they’re exposed to,” he began, referring to his grandfather and grandmother’s adjoining Occult Museum that still harbours demonic curiosities like the Annabelle doll.

McKinnell went on to stress that he’d “kept quiet as long as I could” until now, explaining why Ed and Lorraine’s Hollywood-ised legacy should be respected as opposed to dangerously monetised.

“Over the years, I’ve become increasingly estranged from my family due to deep differences in how we view and perceive the legacy of my grandparents,” he revealed. “At the heart of that distance is a sincere disagreement over how sacred this work truly is – and how it should be handled with reverence, not publicity.

“Most recently, I voiced my concern about Annabelle being taken on tour. And now, I’m watching the only real home – the one place in the world that felt unquestionably like home – be turned into a tourist attraction. Let me be clear: I have nothing against Matt Rife. I didn’t know who he was until a few days ago.

“I believe his intentions are good, and I don’t hold him responsible for the decisions that led to this moment. But for me, this is deeply personal.”

Annabelle doll at the premiere of Warner Bros’ Annabelle Comes Home at Regency Village Theatre on June 20, 2019 in Westwood, California (Rich Fury/FilmMagic)

The grandson labelled Ed and Lorraine his “anchors”, while also recounting his summers spent at their home as a kid.

“I remember holidays spent there, the quiet wisdom they shared, and the unshakable sense of duty they felt to protect people from what they couldn’t always see or understand. I’ve lived in over a hundred places around the world, but that house – that museum – was the one constant in my life,” his impassioned statement continued.

“This legacy matters. It’s not a brand. It’s not content. It’s not entertainment. It’s sacred.”

Speaking to TMZ this weekend, McKinnell even claimed that Rife and Castee are risking people’s lives by opening the Occult Museum to the public for overnight stays.

Topics:

Annabelle,Horror,Matt Rife,Movies

RELATED ARTICLES

One of the best thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Horror

One of the best thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

‘Really scary’ new Jordan Peele-produced movie gets new look

Horror

‘Really scary’ new Jordan Peele-produced movie gets new look

By Stephen Porzio

A terrifying post-apocalyptic war drama movie is on TV tonight

Film

A terrifying post-apocalyptic war drama movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

BBC

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Sammi Minion

Brad Pitt let his 105-year-old neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt let his 105-year-old neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

By Nina McLaughlin

Kylie Jenner lost nearly 1 million followers after sharing controversial Instagram picture

Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner lost nearly 1 million followers after sharing controversial Instagram picture

By Ava Keady

One of the best thrillers of all time is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best thrillers of all time is among the movies on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Freddie Mercury’s ‘secret daughter’ speaks out for first time about her late father

celebrity

Freddie Mercury’s ‘secret daughter’ speaks out for first time about her late father

By Dan Seddon

One of the most beloved shows of recent years gets new prequel streaming now

fantasy

One of the most beloved shows of recent years gets new prequel streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

By Joseph Loftus

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

BBC

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Sammi Minion

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

News

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

By Sammi Minion

All you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets for Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

All you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets for Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

America

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

By Harry Warner

Man with UK’s biggest penis says it’s difficult to find love

Health

Man with UK’s biggest penis says it’s difficult to find love

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Brad Pitt let his 105-year-old neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt let his 105-year-old neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

By Nina McLaughlin

Wet Leg announce more dates on their 2025 UK tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Wet Leg announce more dates on their 2025 UK tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

sensitive

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

By JOE

The FootballJOE Quiz #37: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #37: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Name these Man Utd and Arsenal 2000s players ahead of Premier League season opener

Arsenal

QUIZ: Name these Man Utd and Arsenal 2000s players ahead of Premier League season opener

By JOE

This is how to still get Gorillaz tickets for their London shows

Affiliate

This is how to still get Gorillaz tickets for their London shows

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories