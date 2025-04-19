Search icon

Entertainment

19th Apr 2025

Celebrity Big Brother forced to tell Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa to use human toilets

Dan Seddon

Fans were equally appalled and tickled with laughter

Love Island star Chris Hughes and his Celebrity Big Brother housemate JoJo Siwa went full feline in Friday’s task.

Ahead of the latest live eviction, which saw Olympic decathlete Daley Thompson booted out of the house, Big Brother wanted this year’s remaining cast to “become my pet house cats.”

“Collectively you begin the day with nine lives. Fail a task and you’ll lose one of your precious lives. To pass and win the reward, you must finish with at least one life remaining. All food and drink must be consumed from the cat bowls provided. So prowl with pride, stretch your paws and if in doubt, lick yourself,” the voice announced.

Hughes and Siwa’s interpretation of the litter tray was pretty wild though, as the former literally urinated in it before covering up the soiled grain.

“This is Big Brother. House cats are reminded that they can use the human toilets,” was what the giggling pair were met with.

Reacting on social media platform X, Celebrity Big Brother fans were revolted and entertained in equal measure.

“This is good BB content in my opinion,” read one message. “I did have my mouth open in shock… but it was funny.”

“They are both playing a game for air time, this though is a step too far. dirty git, get him out!” wrote someone else.

This comes after Big Brother caused a stir for apparently forcing Siwa to come out as non-binary in the Diary Room.

The 21-year-old and Hughes were reprimanded for exchanging private messages while the rest of the house slept, with Big Brother demanding to know what they’d been chatting about.

“It’s something that I’m not ready necessarily to be open about or upfront about but it has to do with gender and how do I feel,” Siwa explained. “Let’s put it this way. Oh my God, this is a lot. Essentially, you have female, you have male. I’ve met a lot of females and love them but don’t feel like I’m them. Met a lot of males, love them but definitely not them.”

“Did big brother accidentally force jojo siwa to come out as non binary rn?” asked one viewer.

Topics:

big brother,Cats,Celebrity Big Brother,Chris Hughes

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Big Brother star calls housemates ‘rats’ post-eviction

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother star calls housemates ‘rats’ post-eviction

By Dan Seddon

Big Brother under fire after ‘forcing JoJo Siwa to come out as non-binary’

big brother

Big Brother under fire after ‘forcing JoJo Siwa to come out as non-binary’

By Dan Seddon

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

Cats

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Nicola Coughlan raises more than £90,000 for trans women after ruling

Charity

Nicola Coughlan raises more than £90,000 for trans women after ruling

By Dan Seddon

A tense thriller movie with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes is streaming on Netflix now

Netflix

A tense thriller movie with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes is streaming on Netflix now

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best and craziest movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Horror

One of the best and craziest movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega’s new thriller movie finally gets UK release date

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega’s new thriller movie finally gets UK release date

By Stephen Porzio

‘All killer, no filler’ thriller show praised by Stephen King finally available to stream

Stephen King

‘All killer, no filler’ thriller show praised by Stephen King finally available to stream

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video adds three seasons of dark thriller show hailed as ‘work of great art’

Ireland

Prime Video adds three seasons of dark thriller show hailed as ‘work of great art’

By Stephen Porzio

Nicola Coughlan raises more than £90,000 for trans women after ruling

Charity

Nicola Coughlan raises more than £90,000 for trans women after ruling

By Dan Seddon

A tense thriller movie with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes is streaming on Netflix now

Netflix

A tense thriller movie with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes is streaming on Netflix now

By Stephen Porzio

Body found floating in water off coast of popular UK city

Breaking News

Body found floating in water off coast of popular UK city

By Sean Crosbie

Donald Trump labelled ‘dumbest president ever’ after six-word announcement

Donald Trump

Donald Trump labelled ‘dumbest president ever’ after six-word announcement

By Dan Seddon

China tells Trump to ‘stop whining’ after president puts tariffs up to 245%

China

China tells Trump to ‘stop whining’ after president puts tariffs up to 245%

By Sean Crosbie

One of the best and craziest movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Horror

One of the best and craziest movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Eurovision legend dies aged 78 after battling illness

Eurovision

Eurovision legend dies aged 78 after battling illness

By Sean Crosbie

Bonnie Blue wants to become the first woman to have sex in space

Blue Origin

Bonnie Blue wants to become the first woman to have sex in space

By Dan Seddon

International footballer killed in car crash aged just 39

Croatia

International footballer killed in car crash aged just 39

By Dan Seddon

Police searching for Madeleine McCann given extra £108,000 to fund investigation

Crime

Police searching for Madeleine McCann given extra £108,000 to fund investigation

By Dan Seddon

Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega’s new thriller movie finally gets UK release date

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega’s new thriller movie finally gets UK release date

By Stephen Porzio

‘All killer, no filler’ thriller show praised by Stephen King finally available to stream

Stephen King

‘All killer, no filler’ thriller show praised by Stephen King finally available to stream

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories