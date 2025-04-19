Celebrity Big Brother forced to tell Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa to use human toilets

Fans were equally appalled and tickled with laughter

Love Island star Chris Hughes and his Celebrity Big Brother housemate JoJo Siwa went full feline in Friday’s task.

Ahead of the latest live eviction, which saw Olympic decathlete Daley Thompson booted out of the house, Big Brother wanted this year’s remaining cast to “become my pet house cats.”

“Collectively you begin the day with nine lives. Fail a task and you’ll lose one of your precious lives. To pass and win the reward, you must finish with at least one life remaining. All food and drink must be consumed from the cat bowls provided. So prowl with pride, stretch your paws and if in doubt, lick yourself,” the voice announced.

Hughes and Siwa’s interpretation of the litter tray was pretty wild though, as the former literally urinated in it before covering up the soiled grain.

“This is Big Brother. House cats are reminded that they can use the human toilets,” was what the giggling pair were met with.

Ehm, yeah, Chris just did a wee in the middle of the bathroom, in a giant litter box, dressed as a giant cat, in front of JoJo Siwa. #CBBUK #CBBLL pic.twitter.com/vtCzcJFHqU — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) April 17, 2025

Reacting on social media platform X, Celebrity Big Brother fans were revolted and entertained in equal measure.

“This is good BB content in my opinion,” read one message. “I did have my mouth open in shock… but it was funny.”

“They are both playing a game for air time, this though is a step too far. dirty git, get him out!” wrote someone else.

This comes after Big Brother caused a stir for apparently forcing Siwa to come out as non-binary in the Diary Room.

The 21-year-old and Hughes were reprimanded for exchanging private messages while the rest of the house slept, with Big Brother demanding to know what they’d been chatting about.

“It’s something that I’m not ready necessarily to be open about or upfront about but it has to do with gender and how do I feel,” Siwa explained. “Let’s put it this way. Oh my God, this is a lot. Essentially, you have female, you have male. I’ve met a lot of females and love them but don’t feel like I’m them. Met a lot of males, love them but definitely not them.”

“Did big brother accidentally force jojo siwa to come out as non binary rn?” asked one viewer.