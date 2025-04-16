Search icon

Entertainment

16th Apr 2025

Big Brother under fire after ‘forcing JoJo Siwa to come out as non-binary’

Dan Seddon

The Dance Moms star opened up in the Diary Room

Fans of reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother are taking it to task over a JoJo Siwa moment.

In Tuesday’s episode, the 21-year-old and co-star Chris Hughes were reprimanded by Big Brother for exchanging private messages while the rest of the house was asleep.

Called into the Diary Room, the voice of Big Brother wanted to know what the duo had been chatting about, which led Siwa to admit she’d started questioning her gender identity.

“It’s something that I’m not ready necessarily to be open about or upfront about but it has to do with gender and how do I feel,” she explained. “Let’s put it this way. Oh my God, this is a lot. Essentially, you have female, you have male. I’ve met a lot of females and love them but don’t feel like I’m them. Met a lot of males, love them but definitely not them.”

The dancer/singer continued: “I’ve met a lot of people in my life that are non-binary and these beautiful non-binary people are who I feel the most like. It’s not something that I want to say about myself yet but it’s something that is confusing. So, that’s probably why we were talking about it last night.”

“JoJo, thank you for being so honest and sharing with Big Brother,” replied the voice, with Siwa then suggesting it was “important to show that it’s OK” not to know.

Following this vulnerable insight, the CBB fanbase was divided over whether it needed to happen at all.

“Did big brother accidentally force jojo siwa to come out as non binary rn?” asked one viewer on X.

“Big brother outing jojo as (possibly) non binary was not on my 2025 bingo. the editors really are taking the p**s like are you joking?? that didn’t need to be aired,” argued another.

Taking a different stance, a third social media user shared: “Loving the positive conversations surrounding non binary people on big brother thank u jojo siwa.”

Meanwhile, Trisha Goddard became the latest evictee from the house.

Topics:

big brother,Celebrity Big Brother,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

Enertainment

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

By JOE

Saturday Night Live finally getting UK remake after 50 years

Comedy

Saturday Night Live finally getting UK remake after 50 years

By Dan Seddon

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

Entertainment

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Styles is actually woefully underrated 

Beatles

Harry Styles is actually woefully underrated 

By Jack Peat

You can get Gladiators Live VIP tickets for the 2025 UK arena tour dates

Affiliate

You can get Gladiators Live VIP tickets for the 2025 UK arena tour dates

By Jonny Yates

The best post-apocalyptic show on TV is back with new season streaming now

Streaming

The best post-apocalyptic show on TV is back with new season streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

By Dan Seddon

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Every way Arsenal fans can watch the Real Madrid game without a TNT subscription

Arsenal

Every way Arsenal fans can watch the Real Madrid game without a TNT subscription

By Stephen Hurrell

Harry Styles is actually woefully underrated 

Beatles

Harry Styles is actually woefully underrated 

By Jack Peat

Tommy Robinson loses appeal to have jail sentence shortened

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson loses appeal to have jail sentence shortened

By Ryan Jarrett

You can get Gladiators Live VIP tickets for the 2025 UK arena tour dates

Affiliate

You can get Gladiators Live VIP tickets for the 2025 UK arena tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Transgender women are not ‘women’ under equalities law, Supreme Court rules

Courts

Transgender women are not ‘women’ under equalities law, Supreme Court rules

By Harry Warner

The Kooks announce UK arena tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

The Kooks announce UK arena tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

The best post-apocalyptic show on TV is back with new season streaming now

Streaming

The best post-apocalyptic show on TV is back with new season streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

By Ava Keady

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

By Dan Seddon

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

Football

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

By Harry Warner

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

Banking

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

By Dan Seddon

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories