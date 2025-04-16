Big Brother under fire after ‘forcing JoJo Siwa to come out as non-binary’

The Dance Moms star opened up in the Diary Room

Fans of reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother are taking it to task over a JoJo Siwa moment.

In Tuesday’s episode, the 21-year-old and co-star Chris Hughes were reprimanded by Big Brother for exchanging private messages while the rest of the house was asleep.

Called into the Diary Room, the voice of Big Brother wanted to know what the duo had been chatting about, which led Siwa to admit she’d started questioning her gender identity.

“It’s something that I’m not ready necessarily to be open about or upfront about but it has to do with gender and how do I feel,” she explained. “Let’s put it this way. Oh my God, this is a lot. Essentially, you have female, you have male. I’ve met a lot of females and love them but don’t feel like I’m them. Met a lot of males, love them but definitely not them.”

JoJo discusses gender identity 🫶 “These beautiful non-binary people are who I feel the most like” #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/ibJOmh5waJ — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 15, 2025

The dancer/singer continued: “I’ve met a lot of people in my life that are non-binary and these beautiful non-binary people are who I feel the most like. It’s not something that I want to say about myself yet but it’s something that is confusing. So, that’s probably why we were talking about it last night.”

“JoJo, thank you for being so honest and sharing with Big Brother,” replied the voice, with Siwa then suggesting it was “important to show that it’s OK” not to know.

Following this vulnerable insight, the CBB fanbase was divided over whether it needed to happen at all.

“Did big brother accidentally force jojo siwa to come out as non binary rn?” asked one viewer on X.

“Big brother outing jojo as (possibly) non binary was not on my 2025 bingo. the editors really are taking the p**s like are you joking?? that didn’t need to be aired,” argued another.

Taking a different stance, a third social media user shared: “Loving the positive conversations surrounding non binary people on big brother thank u jojo siwa.”

Meanwhile, Trisha Goddard became the latest evictee from the house.