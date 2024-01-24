Search icon

24th Jan 2024

Britney Spears’ first ever film is coming to Netflix after never being available on streaming before

Nina McLaughlin

Britney fans, it’s finally arriving

Rom com lovers are in for a treat, as Britney Spears’ first ever film is finally going to be available on streaming.

The streaming giant announced that it’s landing on the site on February 15.

“The first movie to ever star the one and only Britney Spears has never been available on streaming… but that’s about to change,” Netflix announced across their social media earlier this week.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Crossroads will finally be available on Netflix — GLOBALLY — starting February 15.”

The film originally came out back in 2002, and follows the journey of three teenage girls as they set out on a road trip on the night of their graduation.

The trio, which includes Zoe Saldaña and Lucy Wagner, set off in the car of their friend Ben (Anson Mount) and go on a journey of self-discovery.

Fans can’t wait to watch it

The news of the film’s streaming debut has been met with excitement across social media.

“FINALLYYYY!!! omg I’m so happy,” one person wrote.

A second said: “I’ve been waiting for this for so long, thank you.”

While a third put: “Omg! This is so amazing!”

Despite the buzz, it might be fair to warn you that the film is not widely acclaimed.

It has a rather shocking score of 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, and an average of 3.6 on IMDb.

Regardless of what the critics think, though, we can’t wait to get streaming.

