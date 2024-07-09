A brilliant underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

It comes from the creator of the hit drama series Euphoria.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 9 July) is Assassination Nation, the 2018 dark comedy thriller movie from writer-director Sam Levinson (Euphoria, The Idol, Malcolm and Marie).

The film revolves around four teenage friends (Abra, Hari Nef, Odessa Young and Suki Waterhouse) whose American town of Salem devolves into chaos and violence after a computer hacker leaks the personal secrets of many of its residents.

Released to positive reviews a year before Euphoria premiered, Assassination Nation sees Levinson applying his now trademark style and satirical edge to a twisted thriller, resulting in a fresh take on the genre.

And for fans of the Zendaya-led series, the thriller features the hit drama’s cast members Colman Domingo, Lukas Gage, Maude Apatow – alongside Bella Thorne, Bill Skarsgård, Danny Ramirez, Joel McHale and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Though not a hit at the box office, Assassination Nation is airing tonight/tomorrow morning on Channel 4 at 1am – giving people a chance to finally check it out.

If that is too late for you or you can’t record the movie, it is also available to stream on Netflix.

You can watch a trailer for the film right here:

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Con Air – Film4 – 9pm

“Put… the bunny… back… in the box.”

Maximum Overdrive – Legend – 9pm

The only movie directed by horror author Stephen King, this critically panned film sees all machines become sentient and begin attacking humans.

Zulu – Legend Xtra – 9pm

This acclaimed ’60s British war film gave future two-time Oscar winner Michael Caine his first major role.

Predator 2 – ITV4 – 10.05pm

Danny Glover replaces Arnie and faces off with a technologically-advanced extra-terrestrial hunter in LA.

Ordinary Love – BBC Two – 11.05pm

Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville star in this acclaimed drama as a husband and wife who have their lives turned upside down following a cancer diagnosis.

Die Hard – Film4 – 11.15pm

“Now I have a machine gun. Ho ho ho.”

Stake Land II – Legend Xtra – 11.45pm

A sequel to 2010’s quite good apocalyptic vampire horror Stake Land.

