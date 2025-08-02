One of the best action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

Directed by one of the action movie kings, it’s essentially a cross between Heat and Speed.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 2 August) is Ambulance, which we believe is one of the best action movies of the decade so far.

Directed by action filmmaking legend Michael Bay (Bad Boys, The Rock), it stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Matrix Resurrections) as Will. He is a former U.S. Marine and Afghanistan veteran living in Los Angeles, who is in desperate need of thousands of dollars to pay for surgery for his sick wife (Moses Ingram).

As such, he goes to his adoptive brother and longtime criminal, Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler), to ask for a loan of money. The latter, however, winds up recruiting Will into participating in a massive bank heist.

The resulting robbery winds up going sideways, though, and the brothers get caught in a shootout with police.

To flee from the scene, the pair hijack an ambulance, taking a young EMT paramedic (Eiza González) and an injured cop (Jackson White) hostage.

The majority of the movie is the resulting car chase, with Danny and Will trying desperately to evade the LAPD (fronted by Garret Dillahunt) and the FBI (led by Keir O’Donnell) on their tail.

Essentially a cross between Heat and Speed, Ambulance was released in Irish cinemas back in 2022 to quite positive reviews.

Ranking as Michael Bay’s best-reviewed narrative film on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie earned praise for its high-concept premise, its near non-stop action, its charismatic performances and its wicked sense of humour.

Ambulance is airing on TV tonight on Channel 4 at 10.10pm. It will also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website after it airs.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

LA Confidental – Legend – 9pm

The incredible, Oscar-winning ’90s movie adaptation of James Ellroy’s dense period crime novel.

Men in Black – Film4 – 9pm

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones team up in this brilliant sci-fi action comedy about government agents who monitor and police extraterrestrials.

Bring It On – Comedy Central – 9pm

The cult classic cheerleading comedy starring Kirsten Dunst.

Ocean’s Thirteen – Sky Showcase – 9pm

Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his gang of gentleman thieves try to take down a ruthless casino owner (Al Pacino) after he double-crosses one of their own.

Momentum – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Olga Kurylenko and Morgan Freeman headline this 2015 action thriller.

Cairo Conspiracy – BBC Four – 9.35pm

Also known as Boy from Heaven, this 2022 Arabic-language political thriller has an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Rocky IV – ITV4 – 10pm

The sports sequel where boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) goes to the Soviet Union to face Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).

Gladiator – BBC One – 10.20pm (except NI)

‘Are you not entertained?!’

Bros – Film4 – 10.55pm

Comedian Billy Eichner writes, produces and stars in this romantic comedy about a long-term single gay man who may have just found the love of his life… despite not actually wanting a relationship at all.

Unchained – Legend Xtra – 10.55pm

Also known as Bullet Head in some territories, this 2017 crime thriller stars Adrien Brody, Antonio Banderas and John Malkovich.

Armored – Legend – 11.40pm

A heist action thriller movie with Matt Dillon, Jean Reno and Laurence Fishburne.

Airplane! – ITV4 – 11.55pm

This 1980 spoof of old Hollywood disaster films is maybe the funniest movie ever made.