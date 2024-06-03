Abba members receive prestigious Swedish knighthoods

All four members reunited to receive the honour

Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad have reunited to receive one of Sweden’s highest honours, the Order of the Vasa.

They were part of the first round of Swedes to receive the honour for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The four pop music legends reunited in Stockholm for the occasion, which saw them become “Commander of the First Class” of the order, via Sky News.

The quartet’s honour was credited to their “very outstanding efforts in Swedish and international music life”.

King Carl XVI Gustaf bestowed the music legends in a ceremony that was broadcast on Swedish television.

“The order you get today is Sweden’s thanks for your exceptional efforts,” King Gustav announced.

The group were dubbed “exceptional Swedes”, alongside the nine others who were receiving the award.

The Royal Order of Vasa has not been given to any Swedish citizen for nearly 50 years. Abba were part of the first round of people to be put forward since the process reopened in 2022.

