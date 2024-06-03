Search icon

Entertainment

03rd Jun 2024

Abba members receive prestigious Swedish knighthoods

Nina McLaughlin

All four members reunited to receive the honour

Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad have reunited to receive one of Sweden’s highest honours, the Order of the Vasa.

They were part of the first round of Swedes to receive the honour for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The four pop music legends reunited in Stockholm for the occasion, which saw them become “Commander of the First Class” of the order, via Sky News.

The quartet’s honour was credited to their “very outstanding efforts in Swedish and international music life”.

King Carl XVI Gustaf bestowed the music legends in a ceremony that was broadcast on Swedish television.

“The order you get today is Sweden’s thanks for your exceptional efforts,” King Gustav announced.

The group were dubbed “exceptional Swedes”, alongside the nine others who were receiving the award.

The Royal Order of Vasa has not been given to any Swedish citizen for nearly 50 years. Abba were part of the first round of people to be put forward since the process reopened in 2022.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Ross Barkley secures Premier League move after Luton’s relegation

Ross Barkley secures Premier League move after Luton’s relegation

By JOE

EU set to ban smokey bacon crisps including Frazzles

EU set to ban smokey bacon crisps including Frazzles

By Nina McLaughlin

Leicester aim dig at Enzo Maresca following Chelsea move

Chelsea

Leicester aim dig at Enzo Maresca following Chelsea move

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

Tom Hardy

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

Viggo Mortensen says he is ‘open’ to returning as Aragorn in new Lord of the Rings film

aragorn

Viggo Mortensen says he is ‘open’ to returning as Aragorn in new Lord of the Rings film

By Charlie Herbert

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

harlan coben

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

By Charlie Herbert

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Emma Jones dies aged 32

BGT

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Emma Jones dies aged 32

By Charlie Herbert

Britain’s Got Talent fans slam ‘fixed’ final as 2024 winner is crowned

BGT

Britain’s Got Talent fans slam ‘fixed’ final as 2024 winner is crowned

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing in election to become an MP

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing in election to become an MP

By Nina McLaughlin

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

By JOE

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

Family

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

By Charlie Herbert

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

Tom Hardy

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

By Charlie Herbert

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge name to Man City this summer

Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge name to Man City this summer

By Callum Boyle

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

Aldi is hiring a crisp taster to be sent free bags of crisps to test

Aldi

Aldi is hiring a crisp taster to be sent free bags of crisps to test

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who was declared dead found alive 1,700 miles away from home

America

Woman who was declared dead found alive 1,700 miles away from home

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories