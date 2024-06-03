Search icon

News

03rd Jun 2024

Mark Zuckerberg issues warning against screenshotting Facebook Messenger chats

Charlie Herbert

Cheers for the heads-up, Mark

Mark Zuckerberg has warned those who love to take a sneaky screenshot of a conversation about a feature on Facebook Messenger.

The Facebook founder and Meta CEO announced that an update to the Messenger app will introduce a feature that notifies users when someone has screenshotted one of their disappearing messages.

In a post on Facebook when the feature was first introduced, he explained: “New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message.

“We’re also adding GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats too.”

He shared a conversation between himself and his wife to show an example of how this will work.

Back in November 2020, ‘Vanish Mode’ was introduced to the Messenger app. This allows users to send messages to someone that will disappear after a certain amount of time, a feature similar to those seen in apps such as Snapchat.

The feature was first rolled out in the US and a “handful of other countries” and will be “coming soon to more places.”

In a post from August last year, Facebook explained: “We’ve also updated the expiring message feature within our end-to-end encrypted chats.

“People don’t always want or need their messages to stick around and the timer controls let someone decide when their messages expire in the chat.

“We’ve updated this setting to provide more options for people in the chat to choose the amount of time before all new messages disappear, from as few as 5 seconds to as long as 24 hours.”

So now, if someone has this feature turned on and you screenshot their message for keeps, they will be notified.

The update from Zuckerberg last week was met with some mixed reviews in the comments.

One person wrote: “I really needed this feature in 2009 when I used to drunk message!”

Another commented: “Thanks for the heads up, Mark! Thank you for not letting us make fools out of ourselves by taking screenshots.”

While someone else said: “Pls add this feature on WhatsApp we want to know if someone takes a screenshot of our conversations.”

Others questioned why this feature was necessary though, with one asking what “the benefit” of the feature is.

Another joked that Zuckerberg was “becoming a snitch bro.”

Related links:

Topics:

Facebook,facebook messenger,Mark Zuckerberg,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Parade of planets to appear in the night sky and here’s how you could see it

Astronomy

Parade of planets to appear in the night sky and here’s how you could see it

By Ryan Price

Cat owners warned of new law deadline that could result in £500 fine

Cats

Cat owners warned of new law deadline that could result in £500 fine

By Ryan Price

Lib Dems call for Premier League football matches to be shown for free

Election

Lib Dems call for Premier League football matches to be shown for free

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing in election to become an MP

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing in election to become an MP

By Nina McLaughlin

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

By JOE

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

By Charlie Herbert

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

Ross Barkley secures Premier League move after Luton’s relegation

Ross Barkley secures Premier League move after Luton’s relegation

By JOE

EU set to ban smokey bacon crisps including Frazzles

EU set to ban smokey bacon crisps including Frazzles

By Nina McLaughlin

Leicester aim dig at Enzo Maresca following Chelsea move

Chelsea

Leicester aim dig at Enzo Maresca following Chelsea move

By Callum Boyle

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing in election to become an MP

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing in election to become an MP

By Nina McLaughlin

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

By JOE

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

Family

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

By Charlie Herbert

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

By Charlie Herbert

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

Tom Hardy

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

By Charlie Herbert

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge name to Man City this summer

Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge name to Man City this summer

By Callum Boyle

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

Load more stories