Search icon

Entertainment

04th Aug 2025

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

JOE

The film was produced by J.J. Abrams and holds an 82% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Monday, 4 August) is Overlord, the acclaimed 2018 action war thriller directed by Julius Avery (The Pope’s Exorcist) and produced by J.J. Abrams (Cloverfield).

Set towards the end of World War II, it centres around a group of American paratroopers who drop behind enemy lines to penetrate the walls of a fortified church and destroy a radio transmitter.

“As the soldiers approach their target, they soon begin to realise that there’s more going on in the Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Making their way to an underground lab, the outnumbered men stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a vicious battle…”

With a screenplay by Billy Ray (Shattered Glass) and Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) and a cast that includes Jovan Adepo (Babylon), Wyatt Russell (Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones), Mathilde Ollivier (1899), John Magaro (Past Lives), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Iain De Caestecker (Agents of Shield) and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Overlord boasts a ton of talent both onscreen and off.

Holding an 82% Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie earned particular praise for its mix of genres, intense set pieces and pulpy story.

Overlord is on TV tonight/tomorrow morning at 12.50 am on Channel 4. After it airs, it should also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Robocop – ITV4 – 9 pm

When crime fighter Murphy is shot down by a tough crime lord, his mangled remains are used to create the ultimate crimefighter, an indestructible cyborg. 

Men in Black 3 – Film4 – 9 pm

Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith return in this sci-fi action sequel.

2 Guns – Legend – 9 pm

Action-comedy film starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.

Cold in July – Legend Xtra – 9 pm

A gripping, underseen crime thriller we’ve recommended before.

Everybody Wants Some!! – Sky Max – 10 pm

This 2016 comedy about college baseball players in 1980s Texas boasts gorgeous period detail and a breakout supporting turn from Glen Powell.

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Film4 – 11.10 pm

The Oscar Best Picture-winning sci-fi we recommended last week.

The Enforcer – Legend – 11.10 pm

Action thriller, starring Antonio Banderas, about a Miami mob enforcer who betrays his empire to save a runaway girl and earn one last shot at redemption.

Dracula: Prince of Darkness – Legend Xtra – 1:00 am

Horror film where unsuspecting travellers revive the legendary Count Dracula after ignoring dire warnings and venturing into his cursed domain.

Topics:

action,Movies On TV,thriller,War

RELATED ARTICLES

A brilliant, twisty sci-fi thriller is now streaming at home for free

Sci-Fi

A brilliant, twisty sci-fi thriller is now streaming at home for free

By Stephen Porzio

‘Ambitious, stylish and suspenseful’ trilogy of crime thriller movies added to Netflix

Netflix

‘Ambitious, stylish and suspenseful’ trilogy of crime thriller movies added to Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

action

One of the best action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

Amber Heard

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

By Erin McLaughlin

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 24

outnumbered

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 24

By Charlie Herbert

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

american pie

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By JOE

Brooklyn Beckham and wife renew wedding vows after being married for three years

bechkam

Brooklyn Beckham and wife renew wedding vows after being married for three years

By Ava Keady

Dua Lipa given Kosovo citizenship by president

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa given Kosovo citizenship by president

By Harry Warner

One of the funniest gags in huge new comedy movie was Liam Neeson’s idea

Comedy

One of the funniest gags in huge new comedy movie was Liam Neeson’s idea

By Stephen Porzio

Popular pizza chain shuts down 74 locations across the UK

Fast Food

Popular pizza chain shuts down 74 locations across the UK

By JOE

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

Amber Heard

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

By Erin McLaughlin

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

By JOE

Anfield evacuated ahead of Liverpool v Athletic Club

Football

Anfield evacuated ahead of Liverpool v Athletic Club

By Sammi Minion

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies aged 55

sensitive

Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies aged 55

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

Gimps

Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

By Harry Warner

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans

Affiliate

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans

By Stephen Hurrell

Squad of English football club issue combined statement amid serious financial concerns.

EFL

Squad of English football club issue combined statement amid serious financial concerns.

By Sammi Minion

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

Festival

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

By Harry Warner

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

Football

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

By Sammi Minion

Doechii announces ‘Live From The Swamp Tour’ dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Doechii announces ‘Live From The Swamp Tour’ dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories