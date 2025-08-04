A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

The film was produced by J.J. Abrams and holds an 82% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Monday, 4 August) is Overlord, the acclaimed 2018 action war thriller directed by Julius Avery (The Pope’s Exorcist) and produced by J.J. Abrams (Cloverfield).

Set towards the end of World War II, it centres around a group of American paratroopers who drop behind enemy lines to penetrate the walls of a fortified church and destroy a radio transmitter.

“As the soldiers approach their target, they soon begin to realise that there’s more going on in the Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Making their way to an underground lab, the outnumbered men stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a vicious battle…”

With a screenplay by Billy Ray (Shattered Glass) and Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) and a cast that includes Jovan Adepo (Babylon), Wyatt Russell (Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones), Mathilde Ollivier (1899), John Magaro (Past Lives), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Iain De Caestecker (Agents of Shield) and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Overlord boasts a ton of talent both onscreen and off.

Holding an 82% Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie earned particular praise for its mix of genres, intense set pieces and pulpy story.

Overlord is on TV tonight/tomorrow morning at 12.50 am on Channel 4. After it airs, it should also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Robocop – ITV4 – 9 pm

When crime fighter Murphy is shot down by a tough crime lord, his mangled remains are used to create the ultimate crimefighter, an indestructible cyborg.

Men in Black 3 – Film4 – 9 pm

Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith return in this sci-fi action sequel.

2 Guns – Legend – 9 pm

Action-comedy film starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.

Cold in July – Legend Xtra – 9 pm

A gripping, underseen crime thriller we’ve recommended before.

Everybody Wants Some!! – Sky Max – 10 pm

This 2016 comedy about college baseball players in 1980s Texas boasts gorgeous period detail and a breakout supporting turn from Glen Powell.

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Film4 – 11.10 pm

The Oscar Best Picture-winning sci-fi we recommended last week.

The Enforcer – Legend – 11.10 pm

Action thriller, starring Antonio Banderas, about a Miami mob enforcer who betrays his empire to save a runaway girl and earn one last shot at redemption.

Dracula: Prince of Darkness – Legend Xtra – 1:00 am

Horror film where unsuspecting travellers revive the legendary Count Dracula after ignoring dire warnings and venturing into his cursed domain.