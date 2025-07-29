One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

The film swept the Oscars and holds a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 29 July) is Everything Everywhere All at Once, the 2022 sci-fi action comedy that won seven Oscars.

The film tells the story of Evelyn Quan Wang (Michelle Yeoh, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance), a middle-aged Chinese American woman struggling to manage her life.

Not only are the pressures of running her laundromat business getting to her, but Evelyn’s marriage to her husband, Weymond (Ke Huy Quan, another Oscar-winning turn), is on the rocks.

Amidst all these everyday problems, she is visited by another version of her husband, dubbed Alpha-Waymond, from a parallel universe.

Sweeping her up in an insane multiverse-hopping adventure, Alpha-Waymond explains to Evelyn that she alone is the key to saving all existence from an all-powerful but familiar threat.

Co-starring James Hong, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis (the latter in another Oscar-winning supporting turn), the movie was written and directed by the filmmaking duo The Daniels (Swiss Army Man).

An ambitious and rich blend of emotional human drama, eye-popping action set-pieces, screwball comedy and expansive sci-fi storytelling that lives up to its title, Everything Everywhere All at Once holds a whopping 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film also swept the Academy Awards. Along with its acting trophies, it won in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing categories.

On top of this, the sci-fi was a big box office hit, grossing nearly $145 million on a reported budget of $14–25 million.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 9pm. It will also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website after it airs.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Ocean’s Thirteen – Sky Showcase – 9pm

Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his gang of gentleman thieves try to take down a ruthless casino owner (Al Pacino) after he double-crosses one of their own.

Men in Black 3 – Comedy Central – 9pm

Another sequel, except this time in the sci-fi action comedy franchise about government agents (Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith) who monitor and police extraterrestrials.

Deepwater Horizon – Legend – 9pm

Mark Wahlberg stars in this well-reviewed biographical disaster film about the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Beverly Hills Cop II – ITV4 – 10pm

There is some fun to be had in this overblown sequel to the brilliant Eddie Murphy-starring action comedy original, thanks to director Tony Scott (Top Gun) and his stylish filmmaking.

Brendan Gleeson’s Farewell to Hughes’s – Sky Arts – 10.15pm

For more information about Irish Oscar-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about the legendary pub, Hughes’s, click here.

Bushwick – Legend – 11.10pm

Dave Bautista and Brittany Snow star in this underrated action flick in which New York City is invaded by a mysterious and heavily armed militia.

White House Down – Film4 – 11.45pm

In this fun action film, Channing Tatum must protect the president (Jamie Foxx) when terrorists take over the White House.

All the President’s Men – BBC Two – 12am

The iconic ’70s journalism thriller that was recently cited as an influence on this year’s Oscar-nominated film September 5.