14th Jul 2025

Netflix has just added one of the biggest Western shows of the decade

Stephen Porzio

What a cast!

Netflix has just added the first season of 1923, the Western epic series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

1923 serves as a prequel to Yellowstone and a sequel to Sheridan’s excellent other Western, 1883. It focuses on a different generation of the central Dutton family of ranchers.

The plot synopsis reads: “1923 explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West, and introduces a new generation of Duttons who call it home.”

Leading the cast are Oscar-nominee Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones, Star Wars) and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (The Crown, The Long Good Friday). They are playing older versions of Jacob and Cara Dutton, two characters that previously appeared in 1883.

Also appearing in the show are Brandon Sklenar (Drop), Brian Geraghty (Boardwalk Empire), Darren Mann (Embattled), Isabel May (1883), James Badge Dale (The Empty Man), Jennifer Ehle (Pride and Prejudice), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), Marley Shelton (Planet Terror), Michael Greyeyes (True Detective), Michelle Randolph (Landman), Peter Stormare (Fargo), and Timothy Dalton (former James Bond).

1923 ran for two seasons between 2022 and 2025 and earned an average score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. In particular, critics praised it for its performances, historical elements and scenery.

You can read some reviews of the Western drama’s first season below:

The Australian: “There are many ideas, themes and storylines, piling up quickly and not always convincingly integrated. It hardly matters at this stage, the whole shebang is wonderfully cinematic and romantically entertaining.”

Daily Telegraph (UK): “Ford and Mirren have a comfortable chemistry as husband and wife, and Mirren’s character is an attractive blend of tough-as-old-boots, gun-toting cattle rancher and sympathetic matriarch.”

San Francisco Chronicle: “If 1923 can manage to juggle its personal dramas, action and historical scope, it could strike another Yellowstone-size mother lode.”

Sydney Morning Herald: “1923 is brilliant. Taylor Sheridan’s writing is so taut it feels like the tension could snap at any moment, and Ben Richardson’s crisp and economic direction suits the weary, almost sullen mood.”

Variety: “Mirren and Ford make for such a potent pairing, their chemistry alone is enough to make 1923 feel like an elevated version of Sheridan’s neo-Western fare.”

The first season of 1923 is streaming on Netflix in the UK and Ireland now. If you’d like to watch the entire show, it is available to view on Paramount+.

