Woman in Marcus Rashford car crash was 74-year-old gran who had no idea who he was

The other driver involved in an accident with Marcus Rashford on Saturday night was a 74-year-old woman who reportedly had no idea who the footballer was.

The accident occurred after the England star left Manchester United’s training ground after his team’s Premier League win at Burnley.

United had earlier returned to Carrington by coach after their 1-0 win thanks to a goal by captain, Bruno Fernandes, at Turf Moor.

The accident, around midnight, reportedly left Rashford’s white Rolls-Royce wrecked and the grandmother very shaken but unhurt.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old reassured fans on Instagram that he was ok, writing: “3 points on the road! I’m alright guys thanks for the messages.”

Rashford’s Rolls-Royce knocked down a traffic light camera post in the crash.

Footage circulating on social media showed his car with pieces of the rear bumper ripped off and strewn on the side of the road as hazard lights flashed.

The Mirror quoted a source as saying: “Both drivers were badly shaken. Marcus immediately checked to see if the woman was okay and swapped details.”

Police breathalysed both drivers, but no arrests were made.

An ambulance was not called as the female driver involved reportedly told officers she did not want to go to hospital.

The accident happened in a 40mph zone on Carrington Spur near United’s Aon training complex — where players had returned by coach just before midnight.

A source told The Sun: “The woman was on her way home from baby­sitting her grand-daughter. She’s a cautious, careful driver and even more so when it’s raining — which it was.

“The impact caused the airbags to go off. She was very, very shaken and confused. She’s not a football fan and didn’t have any idea who Marcus Rashford is.”

Club captain Bruno Fernandes arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and checked on both his team-mate and the pensioner.

United’s club doctor checked over Rashford and offered medical aid to the grandmother of five.

Club officials paid for a taxi to take her 15 miles home. Her three children were understood to be arranging a hospital check-up, while Rashford was excused from training, reports on Monday state.

Rashford, who played 90 minutes on Saturday, owns three Rolls-Royces – the £700k Black Badge Wraith involved in the crash, a £390k Black Badge Cullinan, and just last month he bought a £560k Cullinan Blue Shadow. He also owns a £280,000 McLaren 765 Long Tail and a £350,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante, The Sun noted.

United, who only just secured a much-needed win Saturday with Erik ten Hag’s side coming off a run of three defeats, are back in action midweek with a Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace.

