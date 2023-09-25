Search icon

Football

25th Sep 2023

Woman in Marcus Rashford car crash was 74-year-old gran who had no idea who he was

Steve Hopkins

The woman was was on her way home from baby­sitting her grand-daughter when the accident happened

The other driver involved in an accident with Marcus Rashford on Saturday night was a 74-year-old woman who reportedly had no idea who the footballer was.

The accident occurred after the England star left Manchester United’s training ground after his team’s Premier League win at Burnley.

United had earlier returned to Carrington by coach after their 1-0 win thanks to a goal by captain, Bruno Fernandes, at Turf Moor.

The accident, around midnight, reportedly left Rashford’s white Rolls-Royce wrecked and the grandmother very shaken but unhurt.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old reassured fans on Instagram that he was ok, writing: “3 points on the road! I’m alright guys thanks for the messages.”

Rashford’s Rolls-Royce knocked down a traffic light camera post in the crash.

Footage circulating on social media showed his car with pieces of the rear bumper ripped off and strewn on the side of the road as hazard lights flashed.

The Mirror quoted a source as saying: “Both drivers were badly shaken. Marcus immediately checked to see if the woman was okay and swapped details.”

Police breathalysed both drivers, but no arrests were made.

An ambulance was not called as the female driver involved reportedly told officers she did not want to go to hospital.

The accident happened in a 40mph zone on Carrington Spur near United’s Aon training complex — where players had returned by coach just before midnight.

A source told The Sun: “The woman was on her way home from baby­sitting her grand-daughter. She’s a cautious, careful driver and even more so when it’s raining — which it was.

“The impact caused the airbags to go off. She was very, very shaken and confused. She’s not a football fan and didn’t have any idea who Marcus Rashford is.”

Club captain Bruno Fernandes arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and checked on both his team-mate and the pensioner.

United’s club doctor checked over Rashford and offered medical aid to the grandmother of five.

Club officials paid for a taxi to take her 15 miles home. Her three children were understood to be arranging a hospital check-up, while Rashford was excused from training, reports on Monday state.

Rashford, who played 90 minutes on Saturday, owns three Rolls-Royces – the £700k Black Badge Wraith involved in the crash, a £390k Black Badge Cullinan, and just last month he bought a £560k Cullinan Blue Shadow. He also owns a £280,000 McLaren 765 Long Tail and a £350,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante, The Sun noted.

United, who only just secured a much-needed win Saturday with Erik ten Hag’s side coming off a run of three defeats, are back in action midweek with a Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace.

Related links:

Marcus Rashford breaks his silence after horror crash while driving £700,000 Rolls-Royce

Marcus Rashford names Premier League rival as toughest opponent

Marcus Rashford on impact of being racially abused for England

Declan Rice breaks promise to Marcus Rashford in touching gesture to crying fan

Topics:

Burnley FC,Manchester United,Marcus Rashford,Premier League

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United already eyeing up replacement for Andre Onana

Andre Onana

Man United already eyeing up replacement for Andre Onana

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal fans spot Aaron Ramsdale’s reaction to David Raya wonder save

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal fans spot Aaron Ramsdale’s reaction to David Raya wonder save

By Callum Boyle

Marcus Rashford breaks his silence after horror crash while driving £700,000 Rolls-Royce

Burnley

Marcus Rashford breaks his silence after horror crash while driving £700,000 Rolls-Royce

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Gary Neville calls Tory government the ‘biggest set of charlatans to ever be elected’

Conservative Party

Gary Neville calls Tory government the ‘biggest set of charlatans to ever be elected’

By Alex Roberts

Jurgen Klopp throws shade at Jose Mourinho and Liverpool fans are loving it

Jose Mourinho

Jurgen Klopp throws shade at Jose Mourinho and Liverpool fans are loving it

By Kyle Picknell

Manchester United have competition for Willian as £50m bid is rejected

Barcelona

Manchester United have competition for Willian as £50m bid is rejected

By Simon Lloyd

Luke Shaw says referee didn’t give penalty because it would “cause a lot of talk”

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Luke Shaw says referee didn’t give penalty because it would “cause a lot of talk”

By Simon Lloyd

Goalkeeper scores hat-trick in Greek fourth division game

Football

Goalkeeper scores hat-trick in Greek fourth division game

By Callum Boyle

Lionel Messi unveiled as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia tourism

Football

Lionel Messi unveiled as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia tourism

By Simon Lloyd

Oktoberfest waiter praised for ‘super strength’ while carrying more than a dozen beers

Beer

Oktoberfest waiter praised for ‘super strength’ while carrying more than a dozen beers

By Charlie Herbert

Derby goalkeeper Josh Vickers left heartbroken as wife dies just three months after wedding

Derby County

Derby goalkeeper Josh Vickers left heartbroken as wife dies just three months after wedding

By Callum Boyle

Office ‘snackiquette’ guide calls for boiled eggs to be banned from the workplace

etiquette

Office ‘snackiquette’ guide calls for boiled eggs to be banned from the workplace

By Jack Peat

‘The Office’ set for reboot following lifting of writers strike

Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers

‘The Office’ set for reboot following lifting of writers strike

By Steve Hopkins

Michael Caine, 90, says ‘younger wives’ are one of three ‘secrets’ to a long life

age gap

Michael Caine, 90, says ‘younger wives’ are one of three ‘secrets’ to a long life

By Steve Hopkins

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Can you name every English football club that begins with ‘L’?

Football

Can you name every English football club that begins with ‘L’?

By Patrick McCarry

Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina gig in protest of anti-LGBT law

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina gig in protest of anti-LGBT law

By Carl Kinsella

Man Utd want ex-player to be Erik Ten Hag’s assistant

Erik Ten Hag

Man Utd want ex-player to be Erik Ten Hag’s assistant

By Callum Boyle

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 46

Football

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 46

By Callum Boyle

Meghan Markle’s Wedding Diary – “Here we, here we, here we f***ing go”

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s Wedding Diary – “Here we, here we, here we f***ing go”

By Ciara Knight

Family finds Uzi machine gun among huge cache of weapons dumped in London river

assault weapons

Family finds Uzi machine gun among huge cache of weapons dumped in London river

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories