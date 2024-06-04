Search icon

Sport

04th Jun 2024

Vincent Kompany wants to reunite with one of his first Burnley signings to bolster his Bayern Munich squad

JOE

“It’s a match made in heaven!” 

In his two seasons at Burnley, Kompany made a plethora of signings, with the majority being young players with heaps of potential. 

During his first summer at the club, he often relied on utilising the loan market, signing the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Nathan Tella & Ian Maatsen.

Now, Sky Sports have revealed that Kompany’s new club Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on Champions League finalist & Chelsea player Maatsen, with a reunion potentially on the cards.

Maatsen enjoyed a successful spell at Borussia Dortmund, who are now also in talks over a permanent signing, prompting a potential battle between the two German clubs. 

It is well-reported that upon signing a new contract until 2026 at Chelsea, a £35m release clause was insterted, which can be seen as a bargain in the current modern market. 

Despite forming a great connection at Dortmund with the players, manager Edin Terzic & the fans, a move to Munich under his former gaffer could be hugely tempting. 

Following the Champions League final, Maatsen posted a heartfelt message to the fans: “Thankful to God, the Fam and everyone who’s been there to support. We stand strong and together we rise, no matter what!”

With his Chelsea future up in the air, it looks likely Maatsen may move to a European giant this summer, with two evidently already interested.

Read next:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

clacton

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

By JOE

Traffic lights might be getting a new colour

Traffic lights might be getting a new colour

By Nina McLaughlin

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

Football

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

Africa Cup of Nations

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

By Callum Boyle

Bruno Fernandes demands clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes demands clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

By JOE

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

Borussia Dortmund

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

By Callum Boyle

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

By JOE

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

England (football)

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

By Charlie Herbert

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a Premier League move as a bargain release clause has become active

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a Premier League move as a bargain release clause has become active

By JOE

Enzo Maresca ‘shocks’ Chelsea players by banning them from eating several basic food items

Enzo Maresca ‘shocks’ Chelsea players by banning them from eating several basic food items

By JOE

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

Harry Potter

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

By Nina McLaughlin

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

Ageing

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

By Charlie Herbert

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

Africa Cup of Nations

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

By Callum Boyle

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

Cruise ship

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

By Callum Boyle

Bruno Fernandes demands clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes demands clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

clacton

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

By Charlie Herbert

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

Borussia Dortmund

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

By Callum Boyle

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

By JOE

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

England (football)

England fans slammed for singing banned WW2 song during Euro 2024 warmup game

By Charlie Herbert

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a Premier League move as a bargain release clause has become active

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a Premier League move as a bargain release clause has become active

By JOE

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

emma thompson

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories