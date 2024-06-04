Vincent Kompany wants to reunite with one of his first Burnley signings to bolster his Bayern Munich squad

“It’s a match made in heaven!”

In his two seasons at Burnley, Kompany made a plethora of signings, with the majority being young players with heaps of potential.

During his first summer at the club, he often relied on utilising the loan market, signing the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Nathan Tella & Ian Maatsen.

Now, Sky Sports have revealed that Kompany’s new club Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on Champions League finalist & Chelsea player Maatsen, with a reunion potentially on the cards.

Maatsen enjoyed a successful spell at Borussia Dortmund, who are now also in talks over a permanent signing, prompting a potential battle between the two German clubs.

It is well-reported that upon signing a new contract until 2026 at Chelsea, a £35m release clause was insterted, which can be seen as a bargain in the current modern market.

Despite forming a great connection at Dortmund with the players, manager Edin Terzic & the fans, a move to Munich under his former gaffer could be hugely tempting.

Following the Champions League final, Maatsen posted a heartfelt message to the fans: “Thankful to God, the Fam and everyone who’s been there to support. We stand strong and together we rise, no matter what!”

With his Chelsea future up in the air, it looks likely Maatsen may move to a European giant this summer, with two evidently already interested.

