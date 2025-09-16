Thousands call for Ricky Hatton to be honoured with statue in Manchester

There’ve been a number of calls.

Thousands of people have took to social media and petitions to call for Ricky Hatton to be honoured with a statue in his native Manchester.

One such petition, shared to Change.org, reads: “Ricky Hatton was a beloved figure in my life and also in our community — respected not only for his incredible achievements in the boxing ring, but also for the genuine warmth he showed to everyone around him. A world champion born and bred in Greater Manchester, Ricky brought joy, pride, and inspiration to Hyde and beyond.

“For our community, Ricky was more than just a sportsman; he was a symbol of grit, determination, and goodwill.

“Beyond his victories and world titles, Ricky made a lasting impact through his charitable work and his unwavering commitment to supporting young athletes, helping them strive to reach their full potential. Despite international fame, he always remained a local hero — giving back to the community that raised him.

“It is only fitting that we honor Ricky Hatton with a statue in Hyde town center so his legacy can continue to inspire generations to come. Such a monument would not only pay tribute to his remarkable career, but also to his character and the values he embodied: hard work, resilience, and kindness.”

There’s the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia so let’s have the Ricky Hatton statue outside what’s now the @AOArena in Manchester “The old M.E.N” #RIPRickyHatton pic.twitter.com/tRQdLOa8Zk — Peter James Morrison (@Nippi25James) September 14, 2025

Many others have took to social media to suggest a statue to honour the late Ricky Hatton in Manchester City Centre.

One such person wrote: “There’s the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia so let’s have the Ricky Hatton statue outside what’s now the AOArena in Manchester.”

Another wrote: “We should have a Ricky Hatton statue in Manchester akin to the Rocky one with his arms aloft.”