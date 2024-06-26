Search icon

Football

26th Jun 2024

The reason Denmark finished ahead of Slovenia in Group C despite having identical record

Charlie Herbert

denmark slovenia group c

These might be the two most evenly matched sides in Europe…

Whilst EURO 2024 has provided us with some incredible drama so far, it’s safe to say this was rarely the case in Group C.

The group, made up England, Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia, came to a conclusion last night with two 0-0 draws. Five of the six games finished as draws and only seven goals were scored – the lowest of any group at EURO 2024.

But whilst this didn’t lead to much drama on the pitch, it did mean the group ended up being extremely close. England ended up topping the group with five points, whilst Serbia finished bottom with two points. But it was between runners-up Denmark and third-placed Slovenia that things started to get a bit complicated.

Both sides drew all three of their Group C games, meaning they finished the group with the same amount of points. Usually the first tiebreaker between teams is their head to head record, but obviously this didn’t apply here because they drew with each other.

They couldn’t be separated on goal difference either – three draws meant they were both on 0 goal difference – and they even scored and conceded the same amount of goals, so this couldn’t be used to decided who finished above who either.

Points? Head to head? Goal difference? Goals scored? Goals conceded? Denmark and Slovenia couldn’t be split on any of these…

So, how did Denmark end up pipping Slovenia to second in the group?

The next factor considered is each team’s disciplinary record in the group, so basically how many yellow and red cards they were each handed.

And on this, Denmark pipped the Slovenians – thanks to a booking handed out to Slovenia assistant coach Novakovič Milivoje.

Incredibly, the two nations finished level on yellow cards shown to players, but the booking handed to coach Milivoje counted towards Slovenia’s disciplinary record.

It’s not just in EURO 2024 that there’s been barely anything to separate the Danes and the Slovenians. The pair were in the same qualification group, where they also finished level on points.

Denmark ended up finishing top thanks to their head to head record against Slovenia, having beaten them 2-1 in one game and drawn the other.

Barely anything could separate Denmark and Slovenia in qualification either

Are these the two most evenly matched sides in the world?

Both nations made it through to the last 16 of EURO 2024. Denmark have got a tough match against tournament hosts Germany to look forward to on Saturday evening, whilst Slovenia, who progress as one of the best third placed teams, will have to wait until the conclusion of Groups E and F tonight to find out who they will play.

Related links:

Topics:

Denmark,euro 2024,Group C,Slovenia

RELATED ARTICLES

Euro 2024 Day 13: All the major action and talking points

Belgium

Euro 2024 Day 13: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate ‘understands’ England fans calling for him to be sacked

England (football)

Gareth Southgate ‘understands’ England fans calling for him to be sacked

By Charlie Herbert

How to watch England vs Slovenia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Austria

How to watch England vs Slovenia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

AI predictor identifies England’s most likely last 16 opponent

AI predictor identifies England’s most likely last 16 opponent

By Jacob Entwistle

England fans boo and throw bottles at Gareth Southgate after lacklustre draw

England

England fans boo and throw bottles at Gareth Southgate after lacklustre draw

By Callum Boyle

Dutch football club barred from competing next season

Bankruptcy

Dutch football club barred from competing next season

By Harry Warner

Erik ten Hag is set to sign new contract at Man Utd with deal almost agreed

Erik ten Hag is set to sign new contract at Man Utd with deal almost agreed

By Jacob Entwistle

Barcelona in talks with Championship player over bizarre loan move

Barcelona

Barcelona in talks with Championship player over bizarre loan move

By Callum Boyle

Sir Geoff Hurst urges fans to support England after reminder he was booed off in 1966

England

Sir Geoff Hurst urges fans to support England after reminder he was booed off in 1966

By Zoe Hodges

AI predictor identifies England’s most likely last 16 opponent

AI predictor identifies England’s most likely last 16 opponent

By Jacob Entwistle

Heart-stopping Jodie Comer disaster thriller movie has rocketed up Netflix chart

disaster film

Heart-stopping Jodie Comer disaster thriller movie has rocketed up Netflix chart

By Charlie Herbert

England fans boo and throw bottles at Gareth Southgate after lacklustre draw

England

England fans boo and throw bottles at Gareth Southgate after lacklustre draw

By Callum Boyle

Dutch football club barred from competing next season

Bankruptcy

Dutch football club barred from competing next season

By Harry Warner

Missing Brit who was discovered by police searching for Jay Slater says he ‘didn’t need rescuing’

jay slater

Missing Brit who was discovered by police searching for Jay Slater says he ‘didn’t need rescuing’

By Nina McLaughlin

Brilliant crime thriller movie about shocking real-life serial killer streaming now

Brilliant crime thriller movie about shocking real-life serial killer streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

‘Black Alien’ says he used to be a ‘very sexy guy’ before his transformation

‘Black Alien’ says he used to be a ‘very sexy guy’ before his transformation

By Joseph Loftus

Glastonbury drink prices leave people shocked as they increase again

Alcohol

Glastonbury drink prices leave people shocked as they increase again

By Charlie Herbert

Vet’s heartbreaking plea to owners putting pets to sleep

Animals

Vet’s heartbreaking plea to owners putting pets to sleep

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag is set to sign new contract at Man Utd with deal almost agreed

Erik ten Hag is set to sign new contract at Man Utd with deal almost agreed

By Jacob Entwistle

Dogs Trust issues warning to pet owners ahead of hot weather

Dogs

Dogs Trust issues warning to pet owners ahead of hot weather

By Charlie Herbert

Barcelona in talks with Championship player over bizarre loan move

Barcelona

Barcelona in talks with Championship player over bizarre loan move

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories