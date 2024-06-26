The reason Denmark finished ahead of Slovenia in Group C despite having identical record

These might be the two most evenly matched sides in Europe…

Whilst EURO 2024 has provided us with some incredible drama so far, it’s safe to say this was rarely the case in Group C.

The group, made up England, Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia, came to a conclusion last night with two 0-0 draws. Five of the six games finished as draws and only seven goals were scored – the lowest of any group at EURO 2024.

But whilst this didn’t lead to much drama on the pitch, it did mean the group ended up being extremely close. England ended up topping the group with five points, whilst Serbia finished bottom with two points. But it was between runners-up Denmark and third-placed Slovenia that things started to get a bit complicated.

Both sides drew all three of their Group C games, meaning they finished the group with the same amount of points. Usually the first tiebreaker between teams is their head to head record, but obviously this didn’t apply here because they drew with each other.

They couldn’t be separated on goal difference either – three draws meant they were both on 0 goal difference – and they even scored and conceded the same amount of goals, so this couldn’t be used to decided who finished above who either.

Points? Head to head? Goal difference? Goals scored? Goals conceded? Denmark and Slovenia couldn’t be split on any of these…

So, how did Denmark end up pipping Slovenia to second in the group?

The next factor considered is each team’s disciplinary record in the group, so basically how many yellow and red cards they were each handed.

And on this, Denmark pipped the Slovenians – thanks to a booking handed out to Slovenia assistant coach Novakovič Milivoje.

Incredibly, the two nations finished level on yellow cards shown to players, but the booking handed to coach Milivoje counted towards Slovenia’s disciplinary record.

It’s not just in EURO 2024 that there’s been barely anything to separate the Danes and the Slovenians. The pair were in the same qualification group, where they also finished level on points.

Denmark ended up finishing top thanks to their head to head record against Slovenia, having beaten them 2-1 in one game and drawn the other.

Barely anything could separate Denmark and Slovenia in qualification either

Are these the two most evenly matched sides in the world?

Both nations made it through to the last 16 of EURO 2024. Denmark have got a tough match against tournament hosts Germany to look forward to on Saturday evening, whilst Slovenia, who progress as one of the best third placed teams, will have to wait until the conclusion of Groups E and F tonight to find out who they will play.