25th Jun 2024

Euro 2024 Day 12: All the major action and talking points

Callum Boyle

These games keep on delivering

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

On Day 12 of the tournament, two groups will play their final games of the first stage.

We start off with Group D where the Netherlands play Austria and France take on Poland. Both of those games kick off at 5pm and will be available to watch on the BBC.

Later in the evening Group C concludes, featuring England’s final group stage match against Slovenia where they can secure qualification and top spot. Serbia face Denmark in other match. Both kick off at 8pm and are live on ITV.

Austria,Denmark,England,euro 2024,Football,France,Holland,Netherlands,Poland,Serbia,Slovenia,Sport

