Euro 2024 Day 12: All the major action and talking points

Euro 2024 Day 12: Follow the action live in our hub

On Day 12 of the tournament, two groups will play their final games of the first stage.

We start off with Group D where the Netherlands play Austria and France take on Poland. Both of those games kick off at 5pm and will be available to watch on the BBC.

Later in the evening Group C concludes, featuring England’s final group stage match against Slovenia where they can secure qualification and top spot. Serbia face Denmark in other match. Both kick off at 8pm and are live on ITV.