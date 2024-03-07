The 12/1 ‘dead cert’ accumulator for the Cheltenham festival

18+ | begambleaware.org

There are only three certainties in life.

Death, taxes, and a pre-Cheltenham accumulator that someone is going to label as a dead cert.

Results and near misses have admittedly alerted us to the fact that, in horse racing, at Cheltenham undoubtedly, there is no such thing as a ‘dead-cert.’

The famous hill will catch some horses. The occasion will get to others. Some might fall at the last…which brings us emotionally to the 2015 edition.

Douvan, Faugheen, Un de Sceuax and Annie Power – it all seemed so simple – it seemed especially simple when Annie Power loomed large before the last fence of Tuesday’s mares’ hurdle, destined to bring up an inimitable four-timer.

Ruby Walsh was motionless, the horse was pulling a cart and the opening-day banker looked on.

Then, in what would prove to be a seismic blow for punters, Annie Power fell and likewise, punters all over the place were brought to their knees.

The bookies breathed a sigh of relief, still standing – it was the most expensive bullet they’ve ever dodged.

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 10 : Ruby Walsh walks back along the main grandstand after falling at the last riding Annie Power during the Olbg Mares’ Hurdle Race on day one at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 10, 2015 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

But some hotshots inevitably do live up to their billing – the challenge for the punter is choosing the ones that will.

We’re not having some favourites this time around.

Corbett’s Cross, for us, is too short in the National Hunt Chase. The same goes for Fact to File – despite all the talk – in the Brown Advisory Novice’s chase and Brighterdaysahead in the Mares’ novice’s hurdle.

But there are a few good ones out there.

Here they are.

State Man 2/5

Willie Mullins’ eight-time Grade One winner is undoubtedly too short for a singles bet but he’s made for an accumulator.

The seven-year-old’s odds were inevitably shortened on the back of Constitution Hill’s withdrawal and with good reason.

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 18: Paul Townend riding State Man (yellow) clear the last to win The McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle on day four of The Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 18, 2022 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The 2022 County Hurdle winner has done everything bar win a Champion Hurdle for the deadly Mullins-Townend-Donnelly triumvirate – their day in the sun should come next Tuesday.

Lossiemouth 8/15

Some rate this mare as a Champion Hurdler given her merciless triumph over rival Love Envoi earlier in the season.

Last year’s Triumph Hurdle winner, she looks to be on a different level than her opponents here and while Ashroe Diamond will prove a challenging adversary, Lossiemouth should have too much in Tuesday’s Mares’ hurdle.

Galopin Des Champs 11/8

Can he match stable-mate Al Boum Photo’s achievement of winning two Gold Cups in a row?

He was sensational last year and while there have been some jitters in the mean-time, losing twice to rival Fastorslow in Punchestown, he has bounced back since and is now very hard to oppose.

Tipped to win a second Gold Cup for owner Mrs Audrey Turley.

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 17: Paul Townend on board Galopin Des Champs celebrate after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase during day four of the Cheltenham Festival 2023 at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 17, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

El Fabiolo 1/2

Nico de Boinville says Willie Mullins’ stars’ jumping isn’t up to scratch but that hasn’t stopped him in the past.

Will be up against two very credible candidates in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, in Jonbon and Edwardstone but while that duo have both had their disappointing moments in the past, El Fabiolo has for the most part been bulletproof.

Can match the heroics of stable-mate Energumene, who won the race last year.

Sir Gino 8/11

Nicky Henderson’s French youngster has been irresistible so far this year, and is as of yet unbeaten with three wins from three starts. Has course form having won in Cheltenham last time out when beating the highly rated Burdett Road.

Henderson has a good record in the Triumph Hurdle, having won it four times in the last fifteen years and he’ll be hoping to repeat those heroics again.