21st Aug 2023

Spain World Cup-winning captain Olga Carmona told after final that father has died

Charlie Herbert

Spain World Cup-winning captain Olga Carmona told after final that father has died

Her family chose not to tell her until after the game so that she could focus on the final

Spain captain Olga Carmona, who scored the winning goal in the Women’s World Cup final, was told after the game that her father had died.

The 23-year-old scored the only goal of the match as Spain beat England 1-0 in Sydney to win their first ever World Cup.

But after the game, the Real Madrid left back was told the heartbreaking news that her dad had passed away.

He died on Friday after a long illness, Reuters reported.

According to Spanish media, her family and friends had chosen not to tell her so that she could focus on the final two days later.

In a post on social media paying tribute to her dad, Carmona wrote: “I know you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.

Referencing the gold star that is added to the national team shirt when a country wins a World Cup, she continued: “And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique.”

“The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona’s father,” the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) wrote on social media.

“The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final.

“We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish soccer history.”

Carmona’s mother and brothers had arrived in Australia the day before the final to support her.

