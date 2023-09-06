Search icon

06th Sep 2023

Sir Alex Ferguson named best Premier League manager of all time

Callum Boyle

Sir Alex Ferguson has officially been crowned as the best Premier League manager of all time.

A study conducted by KiwiGambler ranked the best managers based on their win percentage, total points gained, points per game, total games in charge, and goal difference. 

Having spent 26 years at United, Sir Alex won 13 Premier League titles while also lifting five FA Cups, four League Cups and two Champions League trophies.

The legendary Sir Alex comfortably took first place, scoring 88.34 out of 100 while his closet competitor, Pep Guardiola, was some way off in second place with a score of 82.9.

Jurgen Klopp was some way off the pair but came third in the rankings, achieving a total of 67.79 out of 100 while Arsene Wenger was in fourth with 67.03.

Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini make up fifth, sixth and seventh while Mikel Arteta, Carlo Ancelotti and Manuel Pellegrini complete the top 10.

Taking bottom spot was the surprise inclusion of Mick McCarthy with a lowly score of 0.49 out of 10.

Football,Premier League,Sir Alex Ferguson,Sport

