Sean O’Malley claims he’s allowed to cheat on wife because he ‘pays for everything’

‘I have testosterone running through my veins; it’s simple’

Sean O’Malley, has claimed he’s allowed to cheat on his wife because he pays for everything.

O’Malley also claimed that he’s the ‘king’ in his relationship.

Discussing the relationship on the Raw Talk podcast, the 28-year-old explained that he cheats on his wife despite the fact they’ve got a three year old daughter together, claiming he’s got testosterone running through his veins.

When asked if he lets his wife, Danya Gonzalez, see other men, he said: “Nah that aint happening.”

He then told the host, Bradley Martyn: “I’m a king, I pay for everything.

“I treat Danya like a queen. If I get a little p**s on the side, what does that have to do with anything?”

He then added that his hormones also factored into his appalling attitude, saying: “I have testosterone running through my veins; it’s simple.”

Understandably, O’Malley’s quotes quickly went viral with some absolutely howling with laughter and others condemning him.

One person wrote: “He’s nasty, and not even attractive. His wife should divorce his ugly ass and he keep paying for everything.”

Another commented: “If thats how you think, dont get married.”

